2022 Mercedes Maybach S-Class launched in India at price of 2.5 crore

The Maybach S-Class will be locally manufactured at the German carmaker's Chakan plant in India. It is the second launch from the German carmaker under the Maybach umbrella after the GLS 600 SUV last year.
| Updated on: 03 Mar 2022, 01:28 PM
Mercedes-Benz has launched the 2022 Maybach S-Class in India.
Mercedes-Benz India has kicked off 2022 with the new S-Class sedan under its luxury brand Maybach today. The 2022 Mercedes Maybach S-Class is available in India at a starting price of 2.5 crore (ex-showroom). The new Maybach S-Class will be available both as locally manufactured units and completely built units (CBU).

The imported units of the sedan will be available from 3.2 crore (ex-showroom).

Mercedes will manufacture the new Maybach S-Class locally at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra. Mercedes will manufacture the Maybach S-Class S580 editions in India, while the S680 version will be imported units.

The 2022 Maybach S-Class will be the new flagship model for the German carmaker in India. Mercedes had earlier launched the locally manufactured S-Class in India at a price of 1.57 crore. This is also the second launch from the German carmaker under the Maybach umbrella after the GLS 600 SUV last year. The GLS 600 was launched in India at a price of 2.43 crore in June, 2021.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class is referred to by many across the world as the best car in the world. Under the Maybach branding, the luxury has been taken to the next level with a lounge-like experience inside. It gets electrically operated comfort rear doors, reclining chairs with massage functions, leg rests and folding tables and electric seat belt reminders for the rear seat passengers and much more.

Check prices of 2022 Mercedes Maybach S-Class:

Mercedes Maybach S-Class variantsPrice (in ex-showroom)
S 580 4MATIC2.5 crore onwards
S 680 4MATIC3.2 crore onwards

The dashboard, centre console and armrests are joined as one seamless unit and has a floating effect. There are as many as five display screens available inside. While a 12-inch OLED centre display is included as standard, a 12.3-inch 3D driver display with three-dimensional representation of other road users and pronounced depth and shadow effects is available as an option.

The 2021 Mercedes Maybach S-Class S580 4MATIC is being offered with 4.0-litre V8 engine. It is capable of generating maximum power of 496 hp and maximum torque of 700 Nm. It can hit zero to 100 kmph in just under five seconds.

The S 680 4MATIC, which will be available through the CBU route, is powered by the 6-litre V12 engine and combines with the all-wheel drive 4MATIC drive for the first time. The engine can produce 612 hp and 900 Nm of peak torque. The engine allows the sedan to hit 100 kmph in 4.5 seconds with a top speed of 250 kmph. The imported units of Maybach S-Class will be offered with dual-tone exterior colour scheme.

The 2022 Maybach S-Class comes with Level 2 automation drive assist systems. It include features like Evasive Drive Assist and Active Brake Assist with cross-traffic function. It also gets autonomous safety features like blind-spot monitoring and lane-keep assist.

The Maybach S-Class is already available in global markets. It was launched last year with V8 and V12 engines and aims to take on rivals like Bentley and Rolls-Royce in the luxury sedan segment.

 

