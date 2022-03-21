HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Xl6 Facelift To Launch Soon: All We Know So Far

2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, XL6 facelift to launch soon: All we know so far

Both Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6 facelifts are expected to come with several changes, both in design and features, to take on new-age three-row rivals like the Kia Carens, Hyundai Alcazar among others.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Mar 2022, 01:17 PM
Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the facelift versions of both Ertiga and XL6 in coming weeks.
Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the facelift versions of both Ertiga and XL6 in coming weeks.
Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the facelift versions of both Ertiga and XL6 in coming weeks.
Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the facelift versions of both Ertiga and XL6 in coming weeks.

Maruti Suzuki is planning to turn the heat up in the three-row passenger vehicle segment with the launch of the facelift versions of Ertiga and XL6 soon. According to reports, India’s largest carmaker is all set to launch the 2022 Ertiga and 2022 XL6 in coming weeks.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.96 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Xl6
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.85 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.4 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Elantra 2022 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Elantra 2022
1999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 16 to 20 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details

Both the cars will take on the likes of Kia Carens, Hyundai Alcazar among other feature-rich options in the segment.

With its aggressive pricing, Kia Carens poses one of the biggest challenges for Maruti’s three-row offerings. Hence, expect both models to come packed with features, just like the new-age 2022 Baleno. However, the biggest update in the new Ertiga and XL6 could be the introduction of a new automatic gearbox which will help Maruti make these two offering a lot more attractive for buyers. According to sources, Maruti Suzuki is all set to introduce a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission in both models.

Maruti introduced the Ertiga to the Indian markets back in 2018. The XL6, which is a slightly more premium version of seven-seater model, was launched in India a year later. However, as rivals like Hyundai, Kia and Tata entered the segment offering more powerful engines and loads of features, Ertiga and XL6 appeared rather bare despite good consistent sales numbers.

(Also read: Kia Carens bookings cross 50,000 mark. Luxury, Luxury Plus trims in high demand)

As far as the exterior changes are concerned, expect the new Ertiga and XL6 to offer new grille, which may reflect the new design language seen on the new Baleno. The bumpers and alloy wheels are also expected to receive upgrades.

The cabin of both Ertiga and XL6 are also expected to undergo several changes. The new 9-inch infotainment screen with SmartPlay Pro version introduced in the 2022 Baleno could make its way into these two models. Besides these, the Ertiga and XL6 could be offered with wireless charging, 360 Camera View and new upholstery among changes. The XL6 could also get the HUD screen available in the new Baleno.

Maruti is likely to continue with the 1.2-litre K12N four-cylinder DualJet petrol engine for the new generation Ertiga. It can generate maximum output of 103bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. The XL6 will also likely to get the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B mild-hybrid petrol unit capable of producing 103bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque.

First Published Date: 21 Mar 2022, 01:17 PM IST
TAGS: Ertiga 2022 Ertiga Ertiga 2022 Ertiga facelift Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga facelift Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022 XL6 XL6 2022 XL6 facelift Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Oben Rorr comes with an eye-catching design.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle launched at 99,999, promises 200 km range
The second-generation Toyota Mirai was launched in 2020.
Toyota Mirai, India's 1st hydrogen-based fuel-cell e-car, starts pilot study
Petrol prices in many parts of the world are at staggeringly high levels.
Oil prices at a record: Per-litre petrol price in India vs major countries
Ola Electric follows a direct-to-home sales and delivery model.
Ola S1 Pro price to be hiked post current purchase window
The 2022 Jupiter 135LC features new bodywork which makes it look sportier.
2022 Yamaha Jupiter 135LC launched: Key highlights

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Tata Altroz DCA increases the premium hatchback's appeal: Key highlights
Tata Altroz DCA increases the premium hatchback's appeal: Key highlights
2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, XL6 facelift to launch soon: All we know so far
2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, XL6 facelift to launch soon: All we know so far
Mercedes showcases how its EVs will be able to valet park themselves in future
Mercedes showcases how its EVs will be able to valet park themselves in future
In pics: 2022 Tata Altroz DCA, with auto transmission, launched
In pics: 2022 Tata Altroz DCA, with auto transmission, launched
2022 Tata Altroz DCA, with automatic transmission, launched at ₹8.10 lakh
2022 Tata Altroz DCA, with automatic transmission, launched at 8.10 lakh

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city