2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno to launch on this date

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift will be launched in the Indian market on February 23rd. The mid-cycle refresh of Maruti's premium hatchback will bring along a range of notable updates in the form of tweaked exteriors, and new cabin features.

Maruti Suzuki has also commenced pre-launch bookings on the upcoming Baleno.

And the customer deliveries are slated to begin in the weeks to follow. Maruti has also teased the new Baleno a few times in the recent past, moreover, details of the car's exterior and interior were also leaked in spy images earlier today.

The new Baleno will come with an updated front main grille which will be set wider than the outgoing model. In addition, there will be a new set of headlamps with three-element DRLs. The foglamp casing will also grow in size for a more mature look. Over the side, the car will get minor chrome treatment on the window lines. Also, there will be redesigned 10-spoke alloy wheels for a fresher look. The rear end of the car will feature new LED wraparound taillights and the rear bumper will also be updated for a well-rounded look.

Inside, the 2022 Baleno will come with a host of updated features including a new 9-inch digital touchscreen infotainment system, 360 View camera, a Head Up Display (HUD) screen, as well as an audio system by ARKAMYS. In addition to that, other key highlights inside the car will include a new digital instrument cluster, an updated steering wheel and new switches for its climate control. The upholstery too will be changed for a refreshed look on the inside. However, the Baleno will not be offered a sunroof option.

When launched, the Baleno facelift will take on rivals like Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20 and Honda Jazz.

