Maruti Suzuki expands subscription model, adds Kolkata to program

Maruti Suzuki subscription model covers 10 cars across tenures ranging from one to five years.The subscription-based model is now available in 20 Indian cities.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Feb 2022, 11:31 AM
File photo of Maruti Suzuki vehicles at a showroom. (MINT_PRINT)
File photo of Maruti Suzuki vehicles at a showroom. (MINT_PRINT)

Maruti Suzuki on Thursday announced it has entered into a partnership with Quiklyz by Mahindra Finance for its subscription-based model. The model already has partners like ALD , Myles and Orix under which customers can subscribe to select car offerings without having to buy it outright.

Launched in July of 2020, the Maruti Suzuki subscription-based model is available in 20 cities across the country with Kolkata being the latest addition.

The program allows a customer to opt from a range of Maruti Suzuki vehicles, for multiple tenure options, for an all-inclusive fixed monthly rental. . This monthly rental includes the vehicle usage charges, registration charges, maintenance, insurance, and other common services related to vehicle usage, and a person can choose between white or black registration plates.

There are 10 models available across Maruti's Arena and Nexa channels with tenure options ranging from on

The other benefit is that once the tenure is over, the customer can either change the plan, the model or even purchase the car. “We have been constantly upgrading our Subscribe program services with learnings and feedback from our customers. This has encouraged us to expand Maruti Suzuki Subscribe to newer markets like Kolkata and partner with Quiklyz by Mahindra Finance," said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, in a press statement issued by the company.

The subscription-based model is currently available to customers in g Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Indore, Mangalore, Mysore and now in Kolkata.

First Published Date: 17 Feb 2022, 11:31 AM IST
Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

