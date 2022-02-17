Maruti Suzuki expands subscription model, adds Kolkata to program

Maruti Suzuki subscription model covers 10 cars across tenures ranging from one to five years.The subscription-based model is now available in 20 Indian cities.

Maruti Suzuki on Thursday announced it has entered into a partnership with Quiklyz by Mahindra Finance for its subscription-based model. The model already has partners like ALD , Myles and Orix under which customers can subscribe to select car offerings without having to buy it outright.

Launched in July of 2020, the Maruti Suzuki subscription-based model is available in 20 cities across the country with Kolkata being the latest addition.

The program allows a customer to opt from a range of Maruti Suzuki vehicles, for multiple tenure options, for an all-inclusive fixed monthly rental. . This monthly rental includes the vehicle usage charges, registration charges, maintenance, insurance, and other common services related to vehicle usage, and a person can choose between white or black registration plates.

There are 10 models available across Maruti's Arena and Nexa channels with tenure options ranging from on

The other benefit is that once the tenure is over, the customer can either change the plan, the model or even purchase the car. “We have been constantly upgrading our Subscribe program services with learnings and feedback from our customers. This has encouraged us to expand Maruti Suzuki Subscribe to newer markets like Kolkata and partner with Quiklyz by Mahindra Finance," said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, in a press statement issued by the company.

The subscription-based model is currently available to customers in g Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Indore, Mangalore, Mysore and now in Kolkata.

