HT Auto
Home Cars 2022 Audi Q7 facelift SUV to launch tomorrow: Price expectations

2022 Audi Q7 facelift SUV to launch tomorrow: Price expectations

Audi will drive in the new generation Q7 SUV after a gap of almost two years. It will rival BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Volvo XC90, and the Land Rover Discovery.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Feb 2022, 10:41 AM
2022 Audi Q7 facelift SUV to launch in India on February 3. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
2022 Audi Q7 facelift SUV to launch in India on February 3. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)

Audi is all set to drive in the 2022 Q7 facelift SUV to India tomorrow. The German carmaker will officially announce the price of the new generation Q7 SUV on February 3. This is the second of the Q series SUVs to be launched by Audi within the last five months after it reintroduced the Q5 in October last year.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Audi E-tron Gt (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Gt
Electric | Automatic
₹ 1.8 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Audi Q2 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 34.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Audi Rs7 Sportback (HT Auto photo)
Audi Rs7 Sportback
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.94 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Audi A4 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A4
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 42.34 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Rs Q8 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Rs Q8
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 2.07 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The new Audi Q7 will be offered with several changes compared to the predecessor. The most significant change is under the hood, where the Q7 facelift now gets a BS 6 compatible engine to meet emission norms. At its heart, the new Q7 now gets a 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged petrol engine, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Audi will not offer any diesel variant for Q7, just like the Q5 facelift.

The Q7 facelift SUV, which comes standard Quattro all-wheel-drive system, is capable of churning out 340 hp of maximum power and 500 Nm of peak torque. It can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in about six seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph.

Similar to Q5, Audi will also offer the 2022 Q7 SUV in two trims - Premium Plus and Technology. The latter is the top-spec variant loaded with more features.

(Also see pics: 2022 Audi Q7 facelift SUV)

As far as other changes are concerned, the 2022 Audi Q7 facelift SUV gets a redesigned front face in line with the latest Audi Q family range. It has a new set of signature daytime running lights, redesigned grille with a chrome frame flanked by Matrix LED headlamps. The redesigned bumper has larger air intakes on either sides. At the rear, the Q7 will come with tweaked LED tail lights with chrome trim. The SUV also sits on a fresh set of alloy wheels.

The cabin of the new Q7 SUV has also undergone several changes. Key among them are the new 10.1-inch main infotainment screen besides a smaller 8.6-inch touchscreen that replaces physical buttons to control the four-zone climate control system. The second-row passengers will now get a tablet-like entertainment screen powered by Android, which supports several apps from the PlayStore, including Gmail, Chrome and Youtube.

Audi is likely to offer the updated Q7 SUV at a starting price of around 80 lakh (ex-showroom). When launched, the 2022 Audi Q7 facelift SUV will take on rivals like the BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Volvo XC90, and the Land Rover Discovery.

First Published Date: 02 Feb 2022, 10:41 AM IST
TAGS: Q7 2022 Q7 Q7 2022 Q7 facelift Audi Q7 Audi Q7 facelift SUV Audi Q7 SUV 2022 Audi Q7 Audi Q7 2022 Audi Audi India
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

This EV maker records over 2900% YoY growth in January 2022
This EV maker records over 2900% YoY growth in January 2022
How to take care of your motorcycle's chainset
How to take care of your motorcycle's chainset
Kawasaki Z650 RS 50th Anniversary Edition launched in India
Kawasaki Z650 RS 50th Anniversary Edition launched in India
Tata Motors sells 3,000 units of Tigor & Tiago CNG in under a month since launch
Tata Motors sells 3,000 units of Tigor & Tiago CNG in under a month since launch
Indian two-wheeler market likely to recover in coming months, says ICRA
Indian two-wheeler market likely to recover in coming months, says ICRA

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city