2021 Honda Amaze facelift launching tomorrow: Price expectation

Honda Amaze is one of the popular sub-compact sedans in the Indian market. It is also one of the bestselling models for the Japanese car brand. The sub-compact sedan competes with rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, Ford Aspire, Volkswagen Ameo etc. The second-generation Honda Amaze was launched three years ago after being revealed at the 2018 Auto Expo. Now, the car is all set to get a facelift.

Pricing of the 2021 Honda Amaze is certainly a point of interest for many. Being a popular model among individual buyers and fleet operators, Honda Car India is expected to price the Amaze facelift competitively.

The outgoing Honda Amaze comes priced between ₹6.32 lakh and ₹11.11 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Expect the upcoming Amaze facelift to be available with marginally increased pricing. It could be priced between ₹6.50 lakh and ₹11.50 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Honda Car India has already teased the upcoming iteration of the Amaze sub-compact sedan online giving us a glimpse of the car and its changes. Set to be launched on August 18, the 2021 Honda Amaze facelift is currently available at a token amount of ₹21,000 at dealerships at ₹5,000 on the carmaker's online sales platform.

The upcoming facelift version of the car comes with a host of changes at the exterior and inside the cabin. It gets a redesigned front grille, revised headlamp cluster with LED projector lamps and integrated LED daytime running lights. The thick chrome grille gets sleeker and sharper.

It also gets a flat face, new alloy wheels, LED taillights etc. Expect new exterior colour options to be available. Inside the cabin, an updated touchscreen infotainment system, black and beige dual colour tone, satin silver accent on dashboard and steering wheel will be there.

Apart from the cosmetic changes, the updated Honda Amaze is unlikely to get any mechanical changes. It would continue with the same engine and transmission options. There will be a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel motor.