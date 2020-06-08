2020 Honda WR-V launch pushed back to July: Sources

While previously the 2020 Honda WR-V was slated for the launch in June, the price announcement has now been pushed back to July this year, dealer sources have confirmed to HT Auto.

While the exact reason for the delay isn't confirmed but production hurdles due to the Covid-19 lockdown is said to be the cause.

(Also Read: Honda recalls over one million cars worldwide. This is why)

The facelift will bring several new updates to the exterior profile of the Honda WR-V as seen in its only real life image here. The car now features a new remodeled radiator grille, updated LED projector head lamps, C-shaped LED tail lights and new 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin has been given a host of new entertainment feature updates such as 7.0-inch Digipad 2.0 touchscreen infotainment system which supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto connectivity and sat-nav. Now it also gets automatic climate control, cruise control,electric sunroof and dual-front airbags.

Coming over to the mechanicals, the most prominent update on the car will be seen in the form of its new BS 6 compliant 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel powertrains.

While the former produces 90 PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 110 Nm of torque at 4,800 rpm. The diesel engine has been rated to produce 100 PS at 3,600 rpm and 200 Nm at 1,750 rpm. There will be a 5-speed manual transmission. The 2020 WR-V will deliver 16.5 kmpl (petrol) and 23.7 kmpl (diesel) of fuel efficiency.

In terms of pricing, expect the updated model to be costlier than its predecessor which previously stretched in the price range of ₹8,08,050* to ₹9,35,050*.

Detailed price list of the old BS 4-spec Honda WR-V petrol is below:

WR-V S MT Edge+ Edition - ₹8,08,050*

WR-V S MT - ₹8,15,000*

WR-V VX MT - ₹9,25,000*

WR-V VX MT Exclusive Edition - ₹9,35,050*

Mores additional details on the new trim and features will be revealed near the launch.

(Also Read: After historic April low, May hints gradual recovery for auto sector amid crisis)

Though there is no direct comparison of the Honda WR-V in the Indian market but cars such as Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, and the Ford EcoSport, sit in the same pricing segment.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi