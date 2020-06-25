After commencing the production of the all-new City sedan at the Greater Noida plant on Wednesday, Honda has now started accepting pre-bookings of the car ahead of its launch in July. The new City can be reserved online at the company website for a token amount of ₹5,000.

The next-gen Honda City was originally planned to be introduced in the earlier part of 2020, but the unprecedented situation created due to the coronavirus pandemic forced the carmaker to delay its launch plans to July. For the record, the new City was revealed for the very first time in late 2019 in Indonesia and it is already on sale in the international markets.

The next-gen City adopts a completely new design language. It has grown into a more classier looking sedan with a front fascia that draws inspiration from the current generation Accord. Inside, the interiors are fully revamped. It gets an 8.0-inch Advanced Touchscreen Display Audio, Click-Feel AC dial with Red/ Blue Illumination, soft interior ambient lighting in front footwell, a 6.97-inch HD full color TFT meter with G-meter, LaneWatch camera, compatibility with Alexa app, and more.

It is claimed to be the longest car in its segment. It measures 4,549 mm in length, 1,748 mm in width and 1,489 mm in height. It has a wheelbase which stands at 2,600 mm.

What's worth noting is the fact that it has managed to score an ASEAN NCAP safety rating of five stars. This should definitely help it gain popularity among buyers that give preference to safety.

As far as mechanicals go, the company has already confirmed that the car will be available with a 1.5L petrol as well as a 1.5L diesel engine. Both the units will be BS 6-compliant.







