Honda Cars India on Tuesday announced that it has commenced production of 2020 City at its Greater Noida facility which had resumed operations mid-June after the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19. The fifth-generation Honda City is the most eagerly-awaited car from the Japanese company in India and while plans had to be pushed back due to the pandemic, the launch has now been confirmed for July.

2020 Honda City claims to be the longest and widest car in its segment which also features Maruti Suzuki's Ciaz and Hyundai's 2020 Verna. Under the hood, the car will come with an all-new 1.5L i-VTEC DOHC engine, apart from the 1.5L i-DTEC diesel. Both of these are compliant with BS 6 emission norms and Honda has previously highlighted just why it will continue to persist with diesel along with petrol at a time when many are ditching the former. While the petrol variant will offer a 6 MT and a CVT transmission unit options, the diesel will get a 6 MT gearbox unit only.

The new Honda city gets several design updates on the outside, highlighted primarily by LED headlamps and Z- Shaped wrap-around LED tail lamps. The car also claims to be loaded to the brim with features and gets a 20.3 cm (8.0 -inch) Advanced Touchscreen Display Audio, Click-Feel AC dial with Red/ Blue Illumination, soft interior ambient lighting in front footwell, a 17.7 cm (6.97-inch) HD full color TFT meter with G-meter, LaneWatch camera, compatibility with Alexa app, and more.

As such, Honda is betting big with the new City and is confident of its success. "The aspirational sedan comes with a rich legacy of over 22 years across four generations and has been synonymous with Honda brand in India," said Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Honda Cars India. "The excitement and anticipation around the 5th Generation City in the pre-launch phase has been extremely encouraging despite the currently prevailing market challenges."