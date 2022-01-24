Copyright © HT Media Limited
Anand Mahindra urges MBA graduates to learn from this auto driver. Here's why

Anand Mahindra called the auto driver a Professor of Management and asked everyone to learn from him, also tagging Mahindra Electric CEO Suman Mishra in the post.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 24 Jan 2022, 06:32 PM
Anna Durai infront of his auto.(Instagram/@humansofbombay)

Mahindra and Mahindra Chairperson Anand Mahindra is known for being quite active on Twitter as he often shares unique videos and life stories. This time, the industrialist retweeted a video of an auto driver, asking MBA students to learn customer experience management from him. 

Mahindra called him a ‘Professor of Management’ and asked everyone to learn from him, also tagging Mahindra Electric CEO Suman Mishra in the post.

“If MBA students spent a day with him it would be a compressed course in Customer Experience Management. This man’s not only an auto driver… he’s a Professor of Management," he wrote.

(Also read | Anand Mahindra offers job to this disabled rickshaw puller. What impressed him?)

The auto driver in question is Annu Durai, who lives in Chennai. The class 12 dropout has over 10,000 followers on Facebook, and he has delivered 40 speeches at corporate offices and six TED talks as well. But what caught Mahindra's attention is Durai's three-wheeler which is filled magazines, books, snacks, a laptop, iPad Pro and Samsung tablets, a mini-television set and few refreshing drinks and snacks as well which are provided to customers free of cost. 

(Also read | What impressed Anand Mahindra to offer this blacksmith a brand new Bolero?)

The three-wheeler also has a set of umbrellas for rainy weather and hand sanitizers to beat virus. That's not all, his rickshaw also has an Amazon Eco and Google Nest speakers. And of course, there is Wi-Fi. All these services are useful for passengers as these help them stay engaged while waiting in traffic jams or utilize their time on long routes.  

Durai's initiative shows that transportation service is not just about picking and dropping a customer from one place to another. By providing various amenities and facilities to customers, their journey can be made less irritable, more productive and fun, that too for a cheap cost. Durai believes that customer is the ‘real God’ as he eats from the money paid to him by them. 

 

First Published Date: 24 Jan 2022, 06:31 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Mahindra Electric Anand Mahindra
