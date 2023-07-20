Indian Army has ordered 1,850 units of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV and the first batch has been already delivered
Mahindra Scorpio is a tough and popular SUV that is in business for long and now available in two options Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic
Scorpio Classic's rugged design, power-packed performance and reliability makes it an winner for the Indian Army deal
Mahindra's extensive experience in making vehicles that can withstand challenging terrains also helped it to win the deal
This deal came as the latest addition to Mahindra's association with armed forces
The Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV is powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine paired with a 6-speed manual transmission
The army-spec version is possibly capable of churning out more power than the standard version and it comes with 4x4 capability
Among other SUVs in Indian Army fleet, Tata Safari is one notable
The Indian Army is also mulling the idea of inducting Maruti Suzuki Jimny to its fleet