What is the on-road price of Renault Triber in Meerut? The Renault Triber RXE is priced on the road at Rs 6,28,484 in Meerut.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Triber in Meerut? The RTO Charges for the Renault Triber RXE in Meerut is Rs 48,408.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Triber in Meerut? In Meerut, the insurance charges for the Renault Triber RXE will be Rs 29,476.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Triber in Meerut? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Renault Triber base variant in Meerut: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,50,000, RTO - Rs. 48,408, Insurance - Rs. 29,476, FASTag - Rs. 600, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Renault Triber in Meerut is Rs. 6,28,484.

