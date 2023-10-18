What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid in Thiruvananthapuram? In Thiruvananthapuram, the on-road price of the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 is Rs 4,64,722.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kwid in Thiruvananthapuram? The RTO Charges for the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 in Thiruvananthapuram is Rs 37,600.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kwid in Thiruvananthapuram? The Renault Kwid RXE 0.8's insurance charges in Thiruvananthapuram are Rs 20,122.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kwid in Thiruvananthapuram? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Renault Kwid in Thiruvananthapuram is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,06,500, RTO - Rs. 37,600, Insurance - Rs. 20,122, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Renault Kwid in ##cityName## as Rs. 4,64,722 .

What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid Top Model? The top model of the Renault Kwid is the Renault CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Option, which costs Rs. 5,31,819 on the road in Thiruvananthapuram.

What is the on road price of Renault Kwid? Renault Kwid on-road price in Thiruvananthapuram starts at Rs. 4,64,722 and goes up to Rs. 5,31,819. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.