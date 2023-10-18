What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid in Navi Mumbai? In Navi Mumbai, the on-road price of the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 is Rs 4,78,035.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kwid in Navi Mumbai? The RTO Charges for the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 in Navi Mumbai is Rs 48,159.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kwid in Navi Mumbai? The Renault Kwid RXE 0.8's insurance charges in Navi Mumbai are Rs 22,876.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kwid in Navi Mumbai? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Renault Kwid in Navi Mumbai is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,06,500, RTO - Rs. 48,159, Insurance - Rs. 22,876, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Renault Kwid in ##cityName## as Rs. 4,78,035 .

What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid Top Model? The top model of the Renault Kwid is the Renault CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Option, which costs Rs. 5,46,871 on the road in Navi Mumbai.

