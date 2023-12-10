Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsRenaultKwidOn Road Price in Mainpuri

Renault Kwid On Road Price in Mainpuri

1/11
2/11
3/11
4/11
5/11
View all Images
6/11
4.07 - 6.45 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Mainpuri
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Kwid Price in Mainpuri

Renault Kwid on road price in Mainpuri starts from Rs. 4.66 Lakhs. The on road price for Renault Kwid top variant goes up to Rs. 5.33 Lakhs in Mainpuri. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Renault Kwid RXE 0.8₹ 4.66 Lakhs
Renault Kwid RXL 0.8₹ 4.99 Lakhs
Renault Kwid RXT 0.8₹ 5.33 Lakhs
...Read More

Renault Kwid Variant Wise Price List in Mainpuri

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
RXE 0.8
₹4.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
799 cc
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,06,500
RTO
36,020
Insurance
22,859
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Mainpuri
4,65,879
EMI@10,014/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
RXL 0.8
₹4.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
799 cc
Manual
View breakup
RXT 0.8
₹5.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
799 cc
Manual
View breakup

Popular Renault Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Renault Cars

Renault Kwid News

The Renault Kiger gets the maximum benefits of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>65,000, while the Kwid and Triber get benefits worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000
Renault Kwid, Triber & Kiger get year-end discounts up to 65,000. Check out
10 Dec 2023
The offers extend to the Renault Kwid, Triber and Kiger, with benefits for private and corporate buyers, and special discounts for rural customers
Renault rolls out special offers for the festive season, benefits up to 65,000 on Kwid, Triber & Kiger
18 Oct 2023
Renault has introduced a new Urban Night limited edition versions of its popular models Kwid, Triber and Kiger in India.
Renault launches limited special editions of Kiger, Triber and Kwid ahead of festive season
1 Sept 2023
Dacia Spring EV is based on the Renault Kwid and shows us what the Kwid EV could look like if it comes to India.
Dacia Spring EV shows what Renault Kwid EV could be like, a much-expected car in India
5 Jul 2023
Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber form the India portfolio of Renault.
Kiger, Kwid and Triber help Renault India achieve 9 lakh sales milestone
31 May 2023
View all
 Renault Kwid News

Renault Videos

Renault is expected to relaunch the new generation Duster SUV in India by 2025. The compact SUV was earlier pulled out by the French auto giant due to stricter emission norms.
India-bound 2024 Renault Duster SUV: First look
1 Dec 2023
Renault has unveiled its new compact SUV Austral for global markets.
2022 Renault Austral compact SUV: First look
9 Mar 2022
Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger SUVs secure four-star rating at Global NCAP.
Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger SUVs secure four-star rating at Global NCAP
15 Feb 2022
Renault Kiger SUV is the most affordable sub-compact SUV in India.
Renault Kiger 2021: First drive review
22 Feb 2021
Watch drive review of Renault Duster Turbo petrol
Renault Duster 2020 1.3-litre turbo petrol: Drive review
3 Oct 2020
View all
 

Renault Kwid FAQs

In Mainpuri, the on-road price of the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 is Rs 4,65,879.
The RTO Charges for the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 in Mainpuri is Rs 36,020.
The Renault Kwid RXE 0.8's insurance charges in Mainpuri are Rs 22,859.
Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Renault Kwid in Mainpuri is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,06,500, RTO - Rs. 36,020, Insurance - Rs. 22,859, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Renault Kwid in ##cityName## as Rs. 4,65,879 .
The top model of the Renault Kwid is the Renault CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Option, which costs Rs. 5,32,723 on the road in Mainpuri.
Renault Kwid on-road price in Mainpuri starts at Rs. 4,65,879 and goes up to Rs. 5,32,723. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.
EMI for the base variant of the Renault Kwid in Mainpuri will be Rs. 9,446. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

Latest Cars in India 2024

Lamborghini Revuelto

Lamborghini Revuelto

8.89 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz GLE

Mercedes-Benz GLE

96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

98 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW X4

BMW X4

96.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz GLS 2024

Mercedes-Benz GLS 2024

1.35 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Kia Sonet Facelift

Kia Sonet Facelift

8 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Punch EV

Tata Punch EV

12 - 14 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Supra

Toyota Supra

85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details