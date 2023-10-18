What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid in Kottagudem? In Kottagudem, the on-road price of the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 is Rs 4,82,139.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kwid in Kottagudem? The RTO Charges for the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 in Kottagudem is Rs 52,280.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kwid in Kottagudem? The Renault Kwid RXE 0.8's insurance charges in Kottagudem are Rs 22,859.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kwid in Kottagudem? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Renault Kwid in Kottagudem is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,06,500, RTO - Rs. 52,280, Insurance - Rs. 22,859, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Renault Kwid in ##cityName## as Rs. 4,82,139 .

What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid Top Model? The top model of the Renault Kwid is the Renault CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Option, which costs Rs. 5,51,383 on the road in Kottagudem.

What is the on road price of Renault Kwid? Renault Kwid on-road price in Kottagudem starts at Rs. 4,82,139 and goes up to Rs. 5,51,383. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.