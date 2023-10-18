What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid in Kodarma? In Kodarma, the on-road price of the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 is Rs 4,68,388.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kwid in Kodarma? The RTO Charges for the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 in Kodarma is Rs 36,627.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kwid in Kodarma? The Renault Kwid RXE 0.8's insurance charges in Kodarma are Rs 24,761.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kwid in Kodarma? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Renault Kwid in Kodarma is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,06,500, RTO - Rs. 36,627, Insurance - Rs. 24,761, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Renault Kwid in Kodarma as Rs. 4,68,388.

What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid Top Model? The top model of the Renault Kwid is the Renault CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Option, which costs Rs. 5,35,137 on the road in Kodarma.

