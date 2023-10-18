Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Renault Kwid on road price in Kadapa starts from Rs. 4.82 Lakhs.
The on road price for Renault Kwid top variant goes up to Rs. 5.51 Lakhs in Kadapa.
The lowest price model is
Renault Kwid on road price in Kadapa starts from Rs. 4.82 Lakhs.
The on road price for Renault Kwid top variant goes up to Rs. 5.51 Lakhs in Kadapa.
The lowest price model is Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 and the most priced model is Renault Kwid RXT 0.8.
Visit your nearest
Renault Kwid dealers and showrooms in Kadapa for best offers.
Renault Kwid on road price breakup in Kadapa includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Renault Kwid is mainly compared to Tata Tiago which starts at Rs. 4.7 Lakhs in Kadapa, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 which starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs in Kadapa and Maruti Suzuki Celerio starting at Rs. 5.15 Lakhs in Kadapa.
Variants On-Road Price Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 ₹ 4.82 Lakhs Renault Kwid RXL 0.8 ₹ 5.17 Lakhs Renault Kwid RXT 0.8 ₹ 5.51 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price