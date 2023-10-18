What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid in Jagdalpur? In Jagdalpur, the on-road price of the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 is Rs 4,61,814.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kwid in Jagdalpur? The RTO Charges for the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 in Jagdalpur is Rs 31,955.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kwid in Jagdalpur? The Renault Kwid RXE 0.8's insurance charges in Jagdalpur are Rs 22,859.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kwid in Jagdalpur? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Renault Kwid in Jagdalpur is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,06,500, RTO - Rs. 31,955, Insurance - Rs. 22,859, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Renault Kwid in Jagdalpur as Rs. 4,61,814 .

What is the on road price of Renault Kwid? Renault Kwid on-road price in Jagdalpur starts at Rs. 4,61,814 and goes up to Rs. 5,28,058. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.