What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid in Burdwan? In Burdwan, the on-road price of the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 is Rs 4,55,717.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kwid in Burdwan? The RTO Charges for the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 in Burdwan is Rs 25,858.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kwid in Burdwan? The Renault Kwid RXE 0.8's insurance charges in Burdwan are Rs 22,859.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kwid in Burdwan? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Renault Kwid in Burdwan is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,06,500, RTO - Rs. 25,858, Insurance - Rs. 22,859, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Renault Kwid in ##cityName## as Rs. 4,55,717 .

What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid Top Model? The top model of the Renault Kwid is the Renault CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Option, which costs Rs. 5,21,061 on the road in Burdwan.

What is the on road price of Renault Kwid? Renault Kwid on-road price in Burdwan starts at Rs. 4,55,717 and goes up to Rs. 5,21,061. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.