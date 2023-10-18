What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid in Basti? In Basti, the on-road price of the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 is Rs 4,65,879.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kwid in Basti? The RTO Charges for the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 in Basti is Rs 36,020.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kwid in Basti? The Renault Kwid RXE 0.8's insurance charges in Basti are Rs 22,859.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kwid in Basti? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Renault Kwid in Basti is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,06,500, RTO - Rs. 36,020, Insurance - Rs. 22,859, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Renault Kwid in ##cityName## as Rs. 4,65,879 .

What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid Top Model? The top model of the Renault Kwid is the Renault CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Option, which costs Rs. 5,32,723 on the road in Basti.

What is the on road price of Renault Kwid? Renault Kwid on-road price in Basti starts at Rs. 4,65,879 and goes up to Rs. 5,32,723. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.