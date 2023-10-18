Saved Articles

HT Auto
Renault Kwid On Road Price in Barasat

Renault Kwid On Road Price in Barasat

4.07 - 6.45 Lakhs*
Kwid Price in Barasat

Renault Kwid on road price in Barasat starts from Rs. 4.56 Lakhs. The on road price for Renault Kwid top variant goes up to Rs. 5.21 Lakhs in Barasat. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Renault Kwid RXE 0.8₹ 4.56 Lakhs
Renault Kwid RXL 0.8₹ 4.88 Lakhs
Renault Kwid RXT 0.8₹ 5.21 Lakhs
Renault Kwid Variant Wise Price List in Barasat

RXE 0.8
₹4.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
799 cc
Manual
RXL 0.8
₹4.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
799 cc
Manual
RXT 0.8
₹5.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
799 cc
Manual
Renault Kwid News

The offers extend to the Renault Kwid, Triber and Kiger, with benefits for private and corporate buyers, and special discounts for rural customers
Renault rolls out special offers for the festive season, benefits up to 65,000 on Kwid, Triber & Kiger
18 Oct 2023
Renault has introduced a new Urban Night limited edition versions of its popular models Kwid, Triber and Kiger in India.
Renault launches limited special editions of Kiger, Triber and Kwid ahead of festive season
1 Sept 2023
Dacia Spring EV is based on the Renault Kwid and shows us what the Kwid EV could look like if it comes to India.
Dacia Spring EV shows what Renault Kwid EV could be like, a much-expected car in India
5 Jul 2023
Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber form the India portfolio of Renault.
Kiger, Kwid and Triber help Renault India achieve 9 lakh sales milestone
31 May 2023
Maruti Baleno was among three most-selling used cars in the first quarter of 2023.
Hyundai Creta, Maruti Baleno, Renault Kwid are best-selling used cars in India, says survey
24 May 2023
Renault Videos

Renault has unveiled its new compact SUV Austral for global markets.
2022 Renault Austral compact SUV: First look
9 Mar 2022
Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger SUVs secure four-star rating at Global NCAP.
Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger SUVs secure four-star rating at Global NCAP
15 Feb 2022
Renault Kiger SUV is the most affordable sub-compact SUV in India.
Renault Kiger 2021: First drive review
22 Feb 2021
Watch drive review of Renault Duster Turbo petrol
Renault Duster 2020 1.3-litre turbo petrol: Drive review
3 Oct 2020
<p>The new Renault Lodgy is a people-mover or as it is called the multi utility vehicle (MUV). The utility vehicle market in India today is a good 500,000 cars per annum and is now at par with sedans. India is a country of large families and tends to travel with a lot of baggage. A car that has enough space for 7 people with luggage fits perfectly into this lifestyle. The segment is attracting a lot of manufacturers, especially in view of the unbridled success of Toyota's Innova. After the super success of the SUV Duster, it is time for Renault to bring its own &ndash; the Lodgy.</p>
Renault Lodgy review: A car that defines utility and space
16 Apr 2015
Renault Kwid FAQs

In Barasat, the on-road price of the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 is Rs 4,55,717.
The RTO Charges for the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 in Barasat is Rs 25,858.
The Renault Kwid RXE 0.8's insurance charges in Barasat are Rs 22,859.
Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Renault Kwid in Barasat is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,06,500, RTO - Rs. 25,858, Insurance - Rs. 22,859, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Renault Kwid in ##cityName## as Rs. 4,55,717 .
The top model of the Renault Kwid is the Renault CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Option, which costs Rs. 5,21,061 on the road in Barasat.
Renault Kwid on-road price in Barasat starts at Rs. 4,55,717 and goes up to Rs. 5,21,061. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.
EMI for the base variant of the Renault Kwid in Barasat will be Rs. 9,240. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

