What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid in Ambala Cantt? In Ambala Cantt, the on-road price of the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 is Rs 4,53,684.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kwid in Ambala Cantt? The RTO Charges for the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 in Ambala Cantt is Rs 23,825.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kwid in Ambala Cantt? The Renault Kwid RXE 0.8's insurance charges in Ambala Cantt are Rs 22,859.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kwid in Ambala Cantt? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Renault Kwid in Ambala Cantt is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,06,500, RTO - Rs. 23,825, Insurance - Rs. 22,859, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Renault Kwid in ##cityName## as Rs. 4,53,684 .

What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid Top Model? The top model of the Renault Kwid is the Renault CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Option, which costs Rs. 5,18,728 on the road in Ambala Cantt.

What is the on road price of Renault Kwid? Renault Kwid on-road price in Ambala Cantt starts at Rs. 4,53,684 and goes up to Rs. 5,18,728. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.