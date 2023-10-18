Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
The lowest price model is
Renault Kwid on road price in Mohali starts from Rs. 4.62 Lakhs.
The on road price for Renault Kwid top variant goes up to Rs. 5.28 Lakhs in Mohali.
The lowest price model is Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 and the most priced model is Renault Kwid RXT 0.8.
Visit your nearest
Renault Kwid dealers and showrooms in Mohali for best offers.
Renault Kwid on road price breakup in Mohali includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Renault Kwid is mainly compared to Tata Tiago which starts at Rs. 4.7 Lakhs in Mohali, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 which starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs in Mohali and Maruti Suzuki Celerio starting at Rs. 5.15 Lakhs in Mohali.
Variants On-Road Price Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 ₹ 4.62 Lakhs Renault Kwid RXL 0.8 ₹ 4.95 Lakhs Renault Kwid RXT 0.8 ₹ 5.28 Lakhs
