Renault Kwid [2023-2026] Specifications

Renault Kwid [2023-2026] comes in eleven petrol variant and four CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 21.7 - 22.0 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Kwid [2023-2026] measures 3,731 mm in length, 1,579 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,422 mm. The ground clearance of Kwid [2023-2026] is 184 mm. A five-seat model, Renault Kwid [2023-2026] sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less