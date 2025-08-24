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Kwid [2023-2026]MileageUser ReviewsColoursImages
Renault Kwid [2023-2026] Front Left Side
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Renault Kwid [2023-2026] Side View Left
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Renault Kwid [2023-2026] Front View
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Renault Kwid [2023-2026] Taillight
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Renault Kwid [2023-2026] Grille
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Renault Kwid [2023-2026] Specifications

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
4.3 - 5.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Renault Kwid [2023-2026]is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Renault Kwid [2023-2026] Specs

Renault Kwid [2023-2026] comes in eleven petrol variant and four CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 21.7 - 22.0 kmpl ...Read More