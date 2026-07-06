The Renault Kwid continues to be among the core players in the entry-level hatchback segment in India by blending SUV-inspired aesthetics with modern technology and practical performance. As of 2026, the Kwid remains a top choice for first-time car buyers and urban commuters seeking a feature-rich vehicle at an accessible price point.

Renault Kwid Overview

The 2026 Kwid is built on the globally acclaimed CMF-A platform, offering a high ground clearance of 184 mm that is ideal for navigating diverse Indian road conditions. Its bold stance is complemented by a signature front grille, LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), and a muscular body design that gives it a "mini-SUV" appeal.

Renault Kwid Price in India

The Renault Kwid is available in multiple variants, catering to different budget requirements. Below are the current ex-showroom prices for the 2026 lineup:

Variant Transmission Ex-Showroom Price Authentic 1.0 Manual ₹ 4,30,000 Evolution 1.0 Manual ₹ 4,67,000 Evolution 1.0 AMT Automatic ₹ 5,00,000 Techno 1.0 Manual ₹ 5,00,000 10th Anniversary Edition Manual ₹ 5,15,000 Techno 1.0 AMT Automatic ₹ 5,49,000 10th Anniversary Edition AMT Automatic ₹ 5,63,000 Climber 1.0 Manual ₹ 5,81,000 Climber 1.0 AMT Automatic ₹ 5,88,000 Climber 1.0 DT AMT Automatic ₹ 5,99,000

(Note: Prices are indicative and may vary based on city and dealership.)

Key Specifications and Performance

Under the hood, the Kwid is powered by a reliable 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine designed for efficiency and smooth city driving.

Engine: 999 cc Petrol

999 cc Petrol Max Power: 67 bhp @ 5500 rpm

67 bhp @ 5500 rpm Max Torque: 91 Nm @ 4250 rpm

91 Nm @ 4250 rpm Transmission Options: 5-Speed Manual & 5-Speed AMT (Easy-R)

5-Speed Manual & 5-Speed AMT (Easy-R) Mileage: 21.46 kmpl (Manual) to 22.3 kmpl (AMT)

21.46 kmpl (Manual) to 22.3 kmpl (AMT) Ground Clearance: 184 mm

184 mm Boot Space: 279 Litres (Expandable to 620 Litres with rear seats folded)

Interior and Modern Features

The 2026 model boasts a cabin that punches above its weight in terms of technology and comfort.

Infotainment: An 8-inch MediaNAV Evolution touchscreen compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

An 8-inch MediaNAV Evolution touchscreen compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Instrument Cluster: A fully digital LED instrument cluster providing clear trip information.

A fully digital LED instrument cluster providing clear trip information. Comfort: Features include power windows, steering-mounted audio controls, and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

Features include power windows, steering-mounted audio controls, and electrically adjustable ORVMs. Safety: The standard safety kit now includes six airbags in higher trims, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Why Choose Renault Kwid?