Renault Kwid [2023-2026] Key Specs
- Engine999 cc
- Mileage21.7 - 22 kmpl
- Power67 bhp
- FuelPetrol | CNG
- Boot Space279 litres
- Max Torque91 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
The Renault Kwid continues to be among the core players in the entry-level hatchback segment in India by blending SUV-inspired aesthetics with modern technology and practical performance. As of 2026, the Kwid remains a top choice for first-time car buyers and urban commuters seeking a feature-rich vehicle at an accessible price point.
The 2026 Kwid is built on the globally acclaimed CMF-A platform, offering a high ground clearance of 184 mm that is ideal for navigating diverse Indian road conditions. Its bold stance is complemented by a signature front grille, LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), and a muscular body design that gives it a "mini-SUV" appeal.
The Renault Kwid is available in multiple variants, catering to different budget requirements. Below are the current ex-showroom prices for the 2026 lineup:
|Variant
|Transmission
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Authentic 1.0
|Manual
|₹4,30,000
|Evolution 1.0
|Manual
|₹4,67,000
|Evolution 1.0 AMT
|Automatic
|₹5,00,000
|Techno 1.0
|Manual
|₹5,00,000
|10th Anniversary Edition
|Manual
|₹5,15,000
|Techno 1.0 AMT
|Automatic
|₹5,49,000
|10th Anniversary Edition AMT
|Automatic
|₹5,63,000
|Climber 1.0
|Manual
|₹5,81,000
|Climber 1.0 AMT
|Automatic
|₹5,88,000
|Climber 1.0 DT AMT
|Automatic
|₹5,99,000
(Note: Prices are indicative and may vary based on city and dealership.)
Under the hood, the Kwid is powered by a reliable 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine designed for efficiency and smooth city driving.
The 2026 model boasts a cabin that punches above its weight in terms of technology and comfort.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Renault Kwid [2023-2026]
|Rs. 4.3 LakhsOnwards
|-
|67 bhp
|91 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|184 mm
|279 litres
|3731 mm
|1579 mm
|1474 mm
|4.9 metres
|Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
|Rs. 3.7 LakhsOnwards
|68 bhp
|91.1 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|214L
|3530 mm
|1490 mm
|1520 mm
|4.5 metres
|Kwid [2023-2026]VSAlto K10
|Renault Kwid
|Rs. 4.53 LakhsOnwards
|67 bhp
|91 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|-
|-
|184 mm
|-
|3731 mm
|1579 mm
|1474 mm
|-
|Kwid [2023-2026]VSKwid
|Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
|Rs. 3.5 LakhsOnwards
|66 bhp
|89 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|2
|180 mm
|240 litres
|3565 mm
|1520 mm
|1567 mm
|4.5 metres
|Kwid [2023-2026]VSS-Presso
|Maruti Suzuki Celerio
|Rs. 4.7 LakhsOnwards
|66 bhp
|89 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|170 mm
|313 litres
|3695 mm
|1655 mm
|1555 mm
|-
|Kwid [2023-2026]VSCelerio
Renault Kwid [2023-2026] is available in the 8 Colours in India.
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Max Torque
|91 Nm
|Mileage
|21.7 - 22.0 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Engine
|999 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,CNG
Renault Kwid [2023-2026] in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Renault Kwid [2023-2026]'s petrol variant is 21.7 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Renault Kwid [2023-2026] Authentic MT comes with a 28 litres fuel tank.
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