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RENAULT Kwid [2023-2026]

₹4.3 - 5.99 Lakhs*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
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Renault Kwid [2023-2026] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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The Renault Kwid continues to be among the core players in the entry-level hatchback segment in India by blending SUV-inspired aesthetics with modern technology and practical performance. As of 2026, the Kwid remains a top choice for first-time car buyers and urban commuters seeking a feature-rich vehicle at an accessible price point.

Renault Kwid Overview

The 2026 Kwid is built on the globally acclaimed CMF-A platform, offering a high ground clearance of 184 mm that is ideal for navigating diverse Indian road conditions. Its bold stance is complemented by a signature front grille, LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), and a muscular body design that gives it a "mini-SUV" appeal.

Renault Kwid Price in India

The Renault Kwid is available in multiple variants, catering to different budget requirements. Below are the current ex-showroom prices for the 2026 lineup:

VariantTransmissionEx-Showroom Price
Authentic 1.0Manual 4,30,000
Evolution 1.0Manual 4,67,000
Evolution 1.0 AMTAutomatic 5,00,000
Techno 1.0Manual 5,00,000
10th Anniversary EditionManual 5,15,000
Techno 1.0 AMTAutomatic 5,49,000
10th Anniversary Edition AMTAutomatic 5,63,000
Climber 1.0Manual 5,81,000
Climber 1.0 AMTAutomatic 5,88,000
Climber 1.0 DT AMTAutomatic 5,99,000

(Note: Prices are indicative and may vary based on city and dealership.)

Key Specifications and Performance

Under the hood, the Kwid is powered by a reliable 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine designed for efficiency and smooth city driving.

  • Engine: 999 cc Petrol
  • Max Power: 67 bhp @ 5500 rpm
  • Max Torque: 91 Nm @ 4250 rpm
  • Transmission Options: 5-Speed Manual & 5-Speed AMT (Easy-R)
  • Mileage: 21.46 kmpl (Manual) to 22.3 kmpl (AMT)
  • Ground Clearance: 184 mm
  • Boot Space: 279 Litres (Expandable to 620 Litres with rear seats folded)

Interior and Modern Features

The 2026 model boasts a cabin that punches above its weight in terms of technology and comfort.

  • Infotainment: An 8-inch MediaNAV Evolution touchscreen compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
  • Instrument Cluster: A fully digital LED instrument cluster providing clear trip information.
  • Comfort: Features include power windows, steering-mounted audio controls, and electrically adjustable ORVMs.
  • Safety: The standard safety kit now includes six airbags in higher trims, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Why Choose Renault Kwid?

  1. SUV Styling: With its rugged looks and high seating position, it offers the best road presence in its class.
  2. Fuel Efficiency: Delivering over 21 kmpl, it is one of the most economical petrol cars to maintain.
  3. City Manoeuvrability: A light steering and compact dimensions make it perfect for tight parking spots and heavy traffic.
  4. Practicality: The massive 279-litre boot can easily accommodate luggage for weekend getaways.

Renault Kwid [2023-2026] Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

3.7 - 5.45 Lakhs
Kwid [2023-2026]vsAlto K10
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

4.53 - 5.61 Lakhs
Kwid [2023-2026]vsKwid
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

3.5 - 5.25 Lakhs
Kwid [2023-2026]vsS-Presso
Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

4.7 - 6.73 Lakhs
Kwid [2023-2026]vsCelerio

Renault Kwid [2023-2026] Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    999 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    21.7 - 22 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    67 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | CNG
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    279 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    91 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All Kwid [2023-2026] SpecsView specs icon

Renault Kwid [2023-2026] Variants

Renault Kwid [2023-2026] price starts at ₹ 4.3 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 5.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Renault Kwid [2023-2026] comes in 15 variants. Renault Kwid [2023-2026]'s top variant is CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Dual Tone.
Filter variants by:
Icon checkAll
Petrol
CNG
Automatic
Manual
15 Variants Available
Kwid [2023-2026] Authentic MT
₹4.3 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Kwid [2023-2026] Authentic CNG Manual
₹4.3 Lakhs*
999 cc
CNG
Manual
Kwid [2023-2026] Evolution MT
₹4.67 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Renault Kwid [2023-2026] Latest Updates

Calendar icon3 Jul 2026
Renault launched the Kwid with simplified variants, Evolution and Climber, offering reduced prices and new features.Read Full Story
Calendar icon26 Jun 2026
Renault will launch an updated Kwid in India on July 3, 2026, featuring mainly cosmetic changes.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 May 2026
The article compares feature-rich SUVs, highlighting specifications, equipment, and pricing for BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Skoda, Audi, and Lexus models.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Apr 2026
Renault India seeks NCLT approval for restructuring, separating powertrain manufacturing from vehicle operations to enhance efficiency and support growth.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 Apr 2026
Renault plans to increase its Indian market share from 0.9% to 5% by 2030 through new models and strategies.Read Full Story

Renault Kwid [2023-2026] Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Kwid [2023-2026].
Renault Kwid [2023-2026]
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
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Renault Kwid [2023-2026] comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Renault Kwid [2023-2026]
Renault Kwid [2023-2026] image
Rs. 4.3 LakhsOnwards-67 bhp91 NmManual, Automatic6-184 mm279 litres3731 mm1579 mm1474 mm4.9 metres
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 imageRs. 3.7 LakhsOnwards
4.2621
68 bhp91.1 NmManual, Automatic6
2/5
-214L3530 mm1490 mm1520 mm4.5 metresKwid [2023-2026]VSAlto K10
Renault KwidRenault Kwid imageRs. 4.53 LakhsOnwards
4.76
67 bhp91 NmManual, Automatic--184 mm-3731 mm1579 mm1474 mm-Kwid [2023-2026]VSKwid
Maruti Suzuki S-PressoMaruti Suzuki S-Presso imageRs. 3.5 LakhsOnwards
4.2133
66 bhp89 NmManual, Automatic2
1/5
180 mm240 litres3565 mm1520 mm1567 mm4.5 metresKwid [2023-2026]VSS-Presso
Maruti Suzuki CelerioMaruti Suzuki Celerio imageRs. 4.7 LakhsOnwards
4.78
66 bhp89 NmManual, Automatic6-170 mm313 litres3695 mm1655 mm1555 mm-Kwid [2023-2026]VSCelerio

Renault Kwid [2023-2026] Images

Renault Kwid [2023-2026] Image 1
Renault Kwid [2023-2026] Image 2
Renault Kwid [2023-2026] Image 3
Renault Kwid [2023-2026] Image 4
Renault Kwid [2023-2026] Image 5
Renault Kwid [2023-2026] Image 6

Renault Kwid [2023-2026] Colours

Renault Kwid [2023-2026] is available in the 8 Colours in India.

Fiery Red
Metal Mustard With Black Roof
Ice Cool White
Moonlight Silver With Black Roof
Zanskar Blue
Outback Bronze
Moonlight Silver
Zanskar Blue With Black Roof
Fiery red

Renault Kwid [2023-2026] Related News

Renault Kwid competes with rivals like Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
Renault Kwid vs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Monthly EMI compared
6 Jul 2026
Renault Kwid variant lineup has been trimmed to two options: Evolution and Climber.
Planning to buy the 2026 Renault Kwid? Variants explained
6 Jul 2026
Renault offers a wide range of accessories for the Kwid hatchback, which can ramp up its appeal, as well as functionality.
Renault Kwid in your garage? Key genuine accessories to explore
7 Apr 2026
The entry-level Renault Kwid is set for a mid-cycle update, retaining its 1.0-litre petrol engine
Renault Kwid facelift spotted testing: What we know so far
16 Feb 2026
The Renault Kwid E-Tech has been unveiled in Brazil.
2026 Renault Kwid Electric Revealed in Brazil. Will it come to India?
12 Oct 2025
View all
 Renault Kwid [2023-2026] Related News

Renault Kwid [2023-2026] Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Body TypeHatchback
Max Torque91 Nm
Mileage21.7 - 22.0 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine999 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
View all Kwid [2023-2026] specs and features

Renault Kwid [2023-2026] Mileage

Renault Kwid [2023-2026] in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Renault Kwid [2023-2026]'s petrol variant is 21.7 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Renault Kwid [2023-2026] Authentic MT comes with a 28 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Authentic MT
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
21.7 kmpl

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