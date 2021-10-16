HT Auto
1/12
2/12
3/12
4/12
5/12
View all Images
6/12

Mitsubishi outlander

26.93 Lakhs* Onwards
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Mitsubishi outlander is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Mitsubishi outlander Specs

Mitsubishi outlander comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The outlander measures 4,695 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,670 mm. The ground clearance of outlander ...Read More

Mitsubishi outlander Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Outlander 4X4
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
4B 12 2.4 DOCH
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
222 Nm @ 4100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8 kmpl
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
165 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 4
Engine
2360 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
215 / 70 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link coil spring with stabilizer bar
Front Suspension
MacPherson coil springs with stabilizer bar
Rear Tyres
215 / 70 R16
Length
4695 mm
Ground Clearance
190 mm
Wheelbase
2670 mm
Kerb Weight
1602 kg
Height
1710 mm
Width
1810 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Third Row AC
Vents on Roof
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
3
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Decals
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Side Window Blinds
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Warranty (Years)
2
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
2 Din
MP3 Playback
Yes
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Centre
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Mitsubishi outlander Alternatives

Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs
Check latest offers
outlander vs Fortuner
MG Gloster

MG Gloster

29.98 - 37.68 Lakhs
Check latest offers
outlander vs Gloster
Jeep Meridian

Jeep Meridian

29.9 - 36.95 Lakhs
Check latest offers
outlander vs Meridian
Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

33.23 - 35.19 Lakhs
Check latest offers
outlander vs MU-X
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

28.77 - 31.77 Lakhs
Check latest offers
outlander vs Alturas G4

Mitsubishi outlander News

On the outside, the new Outlander PHEV carries over the same exact design as the standard Outlander.
2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV: Key highlights
16 Oct 2021
Mitsubishi said it has designed new Outlander PHEV under its new design concept keeping in mind the new generation of buyers.&nbsp;
Mitsubishi reveals design of new Outlander PHEV; global debut on October 28
15 Oct 2021
This model of the Mitsubishi Outlander was launched overseas in 2012, and this facelifted version was introduced in 2015.
Mitsubishi Outlander review: The solid, dependable SUV you are looking for
26 May 2018
Mitsubishi has teased a new compact SUV for ASEAN markets that is slated to debut on August 10.
Can Mitsubishi launch this compact SUV in India? Know here
5 Jun 2023
File photo of Mitsubishi Concept XR-PHEV.
Mitsubishi to sell only EVs, hybrids by mid-2030s
10 Mar 2023
View all
 

Mitsubishi outlander Variants & Price List

Mitsubishi outlander price starts at ₹ 26.93 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 26.93 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mitsubishi outlander comes in 1 variants. Mitsubishi outlander top variant price is ₹ 26.93 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Outlander 4X4
26.93 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2360 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Latest Cars in India 2023

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

93 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra e20 NXT

Mahindra e20 NXT

6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Safari 2023

Tata Safari 2023

16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Rumion

Toyota Rumion

8.8 - 10.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details