Mitsubishi outlander comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The outlander measures 4,695 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,670 mm. The ground clearance of outlander is 190 mm. A seven-seat model, Mitsubishi outlander sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Mitsubishi outlander price starts at ₹ 26.93 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 26.93 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mitsubishi outlander comes in 1 variants. Mitsubishi outlander top variant price is ₹ 26.93 Lakhs.
Outlander 4X4
₹26.93 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2360 cc
Petrol
Automatic