Maruti Suzuki Alto Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Alto comes in six petrol variant and two CNG variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The Alto measures 3,445 mm in length, 1,515 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,360 mm. The ground clearance of Alto is 160. A four-seat model, Maruti Suzuki Alto sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Maruti Suzuki Alto price starts at ₹ 3.15 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 4.84 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Alto comes in 8 variants. Maruti Suzuki Alto top variant price is ₹ 4.82 Lakhs.
₹3.15 Lakhs*
796 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹3.21 Lakhs*
796 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹3.86 Lakhs*
796 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹3.92 Lakhs*
796 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹4.12 Lakhs*
796 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹4.26 Lakhs*
796 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹4.76 Lakhs*
796 cc
CNG
Manual
₹4.82 Lakhs*
796 cc
CNG
Manual
*Ex-showroom price
