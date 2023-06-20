HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Alto Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Alto is a 4 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 3,14,755 in India. It is available in 8 variants, 796.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Manual .
Maruti Suzuki Alto Specs

Maruti Suzuki Alto comes in six petrol variant and two CNG variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The Alto measures 3,445 mm in length, 1,515 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,360 mm. ...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Alto Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
LXi (O) CNG
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
F8D
Alternate Fuel
Petrol
Driving Range
1895.4
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
60 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
31.59
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
40 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Fuel Type
CNG
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
796 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
4.6
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
145 / 80 R12
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
3-Link Rigid Axle Suspension
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut
Rear Tyres
145 / 80 R12
Ground Clearance
160
Length
3445
Wheelbase
2360
Kerb Weight
850
Height
1475
Width
1515
Bootspace
177
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
4
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
60
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
No
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Rear Defogger
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Steering Adjustment
No
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
No
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Cabin Lamps
Front
Follow me home headlamps
No
CD Player
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Speakers
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
AM/FM Radio
No
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
No
USB Compatibility
No
GPS Navigation System
No
Aux Compatibility
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
No
Door Ajar Warning
No
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No
Central Locking
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black and Beige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Seat Upholstery
Vinyl + Fabric
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Interiors
Dual Tone
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)

Maruti Suzuki Alto Variants & Price List

Maruti Suzuki Alto price starts at ₹ 3.15 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 4.84 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Alto comes in 8 variants. Maruti Suzuki Alto top variant price is ₹ 4.82 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
3.15 Lakhs*
796 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
STD (O)
3.21 Lakhs*
796 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
LXi
3.86 Lakhs*
796 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
LXi (O)
3.92 Lakhs*
796 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
VXi
4.12 Lakhs*
796 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
VXi Plus
4.26 Lakhs*
796 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
LXi CNG
4.76 Lakhs*
796 cc
CNG
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
LXi (O) CNG
4.82 Lakhs*
796 cc
CNG
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

