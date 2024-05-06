What is the on-road price of Mahindra Xuv700 in Pondicherry? The Mahindra Xuv700 MX Petrol MT 5 STR is priced on the road at Rs 13,35,759 in Pondicherry.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra Xuv700 in Pondicherry? The RTO Charges for the Mahindra Xuv700 MX Petrol MT 5 STR in Pondicherry is Rs 8,000.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mahindra Xuv700 in Pondicherry? The insurance Charges for the Mahindra Xuv700 MX Petrol MT 5 STR in Pondicherry is Rs 78,259.

What is the detailed breakup of Mahindra Xuv700 in Pondicherry? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Mahindra Xuv700 base variant in Pondicherry: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 12,49,000, RTO - Rs. 8,000, Insurance - Rs. 78,259, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Mahindra Xuv700 in Pondicherry is Rs. 13,35,759.

What is the on-road price of Mahindra Xuv700 Top Model? The top model of the Mahindra Xuv700 is the Mahindra AX 7 Diesel AT AWD Luxury Pack 7 STR, which costs Rs. 13,87,633 on the road in Pondicherry.

What is the on road price of Mahindra Xuv700? The on-road price of Mahindra Xuv700 in Pondicherry starts at Rs. 13,35,759 and goes upto Rs. 13,87,633. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.