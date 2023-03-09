UrusPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsMileageDealersEMINewsVideos
Urus Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 3982.0 cc

Urus: 3996.0 - 3999.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 8.76 kmpl

Urus: 5.5-7.8 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 617.0 bhp

Urus: 657.0 bhp

View all Urus Specs and Features

About Lamborghini Urus

Latest Update

  • Audi RS Q8 teased ahead of launch on Feb 17. Here's what to expect from the Lamborghini Urus S rival
  • Colorado man turns Lamborghini Urus into a 641 bhp mobile home to travel the world

    • Lamborghini Urus S Overview: The Apex of Luxury SUVs

     Read More
    Lamborghini Urus Variants
    Lamborghini Urus price starts at ₹ 4.18 Cr and goes up to ₹ 4.57 Cr (Ex-showroom).
    3 Variants Available
    S₹4.18 Cr*
    3999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Performante₹4.22 Cr*
    3996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    SE₹4.57 Cr*
    3996 cc
    Plug-in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Lamborghini Urus Images

    11 images
    View All Urus Images

    Lamborghini Urus Colours

    Lamborghini Urus is available in the 16 Colours in India.

    Arancio borealis
    Bianco icarus
    Bianco monocerus
    Blu astraeus
    Blu eleos
    Giallo auge
    Giallo inti
    Grigio keres
    Grigio nimbus
    Marrone alcestis
    Nero helene
    Nero noctis
    Rosso anteros
    Rosso mars
    Verde lares
    Verde mantis

    Lamborghini Urus Specifications and Features

    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    Mileage5.5 kmpl
    Engine3996-3999 cc
    Max Speed305-312 Kmph
    Fuel TypePetrol,Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    View all Urus specs and features

    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Lamborghini Urus Mileage

    Lamborghini Urus in India is available in Petrol & Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant. Average mileage of Lamborghini Urus's petrol variant is 7.8 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Lamborghini Urus Performante comes with a 85 litres fuel tank.
    Lamborghini Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Lamborghini Delhi
    A-16, M.C.I.E,Mathura Road,Delhi 110044
    +91 - 9810442222
    See All Lamborghini Dealers in Delhi

    Lamborghini Urus Videos

    Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV: Track test review
    9 Mar 2023

    Popular Lamborghini Cars

    View all Lamborghini Cars

    Awesome and Luxurious Car
    This car looks awesome, and the comfort level of the seats is fantastic. I absolutely love the performance of this car. By: Deshraj saini (Nov 30, 2024)
    Read Full Review

