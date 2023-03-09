Launched in Apr 2023
Category Average: 3982.0 cc
Urus: 3996.0 - 3999.0 cc
Category Average: 8.76 kmpl
Urus: 5.5-7.8 kmpl
Category Average: 617.0 bhp
Urus: 657.0 bhp
The Lamborghini Urus S is not just another SUV; it’s a thrilling blend of performance, luxury, and cutting-edge technology, designed for those who demand the extraordinary. The 2024 model takes everything that made the Urus a standout and elevates it further, ensuring it remains at the pinnacle of the luxury SUV market. Here’s an in-depth look at what makes the Lamborghini Urus S a remarkable feat of engineering and design.
The Lamborghini Urus S was unveiled as an evolution of its predecessor, featuring enhancements across various aspects. This model turns its focus more towards luxury while maintaining its sportiness. The SUV retains the trademark Lamborghini aggressive styling while integrating features that enhance usability and comfort, making it a versatile vehicle for both urban environments and rugged terrains.
The starting price of the Lamborghini Urus S is around ₹4.18 crore (ex-showroom, India), placing it firmly in the high-end luxury SUV category. This price makes it more affordable than the Urus Performante, also on sale in India at ₹4.20 crore (ex-showroom). Given its performance capabilities and premium features, this price point is justified for affluent consumers looking for an extraordinary driving experience.
The Lamborghini Urus S is set to officially launch in India on August 9, 2024. This much-anticipated launch comes following a global reveal, drawing significant attention from both luxury car enthusiasts and the broader automotive community.
The Lamborghini Urus S will be available in several variants that cater to the diverse preferences of its clientele. Each variant offers a range of customisation options, from exterior finishes to bespoke interior layouts, allowing owners to personalise their Urus S to their exact specifications. Choices include multiple paint options, interior materials ranging from premium leather to Alcantara, and various wheel designs that enhance the vehicle's already aggressive stance.
The design of the Lamborghini Urus S continues to uphold the brand's reputation for striking visual appeal. The front fascia is dominated by a bold grille flanked by sleek LED headlights that feature Lamborghini's signature Y-shaped daytime running lights. The sculpted lines along the body enhance the SUV's aerodynamic efficiency while projecting a sense of motion even when stationary. A distinctive rear profile with quad exhaust outlets adds to the sporty character of the Urus S, while the wide stance and pronounced wheel arches provide an unmistakable presence on the road. Various customisation options are available, including numerous colour options, carbon fibre trim, and unique wheel designs to fit every owner's style.
Step inside the Lamborghini Urus S, and one is greeted with a luxurious cabin that seamlessly blends sportiness and comfort. The interior is meticulously crafted with high-quality materials, including premium leather, real wood accents, and optionally available carbon fibre components. The SUV features two touchscreen displays with haptic feedback. These control everything from navigation to climate control, ensuring that all necessary functions are at the driver’s fingertips. The driver-oriented cockpit emphasises the sporty nature of the Urus S, with a customisable digital instrument cluster and a multi-functional steering wheel that enhances engagement during spirited driving sessions. Comfort is assured, with spacious seating for five, ventilated and heated front seats, and ample legroom for rear passengers. The panoramic sunroof adds an airy feel to the spacious cabin, while ambient lighting allows for a personalised touch to the interior environment.
The Urus S is powered by the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, producing a staggering 657 bhp and 850 Nm of torque. This powerhouse allows for a blistering 0 to 100 kmph sprint in a mere 3.5 seconds. This unit is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, transferring power to all four wheels. With such impressive specifications, the Urus S is set to dominate the luxury SUV segment, offering an unparalleled combination of refinement and performance.
The Urus S provides respectable fuel efficiency for a high-performance SUV. Despite its powerful engine, it averages approximately 10-12 kmpl under normal driving conditions. This efficiency is aided by its advanced engine technology, which optimises fuel consumption without sacrificing performance.
Safety is paramount in any Lamborghini, and the Urus S is no exception. It comes equipped with an extensive array of safety features, including multiple airbags, advanced driver-assist systems such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and a 360-degree camera system. The Urus S is designed to provide peace of mind, ensuring that occupants remain safe regardless of driving conditions.
