Seeka SBolt Front Left Side View
View all Images

SEEKA SBolt

Launched in Mar 2024

₹1.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SBolt Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 91.36 kmph

SBolt: 85.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 144.41 km

SBolt: 140.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.55 hrs

SBolt: 5.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 3.5 kwh

SBolt: 3.5 kwh

About Seeka SBolt

Seeka SBolt
Kabira Mobility KM 3000
Seeka SBolt Variants
Seeka SBolt price starts at ₹ 1.69 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
STD₹1.69 Lakhs*
85 kmph
140 km
Seat Type: Split
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 3.5 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Reverse Assist
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Seeka SBolt Images
7 images

7 images
Seeka SBolt Specifications and Features

Body TypeSports Bikes
Battery Capacity3.5 kWh
Charging PointYes
Range140 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time3-7 Hours
Seeka SBolt comparison with similar bikes

Seeka SBolt
Kabira Mobility KM 3000
Odysse Electric Evoqis
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
Matter Aera
Rowwet Trono
Seeka SSeagun
Tork Motors Kratos
Maruthisan Racer
Birla V6
Birla DMS
₹1.69 Lakhs*
₹1.63 Lakhs*
₹1.71 Lakhs*
₹1.6 Lakhs*
₹1.74 Lakhs*
₹1.81 Lakhs*
₹1.52 Lakhs*
₹1.5 Lakhs*
₹1.93 Lakhs*
₹1.6 Lakhs*
₹1.63 Lakhs*
Charging Time
3-7 Hrs.
Charging Time
3 Hours 20 Minutes
Charging Time
6 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
3 Hours
Charging Time
3-7 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours
Charging Time
5-6 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Range
140 km
Range
201 km
Range
140 km
Range
129 km
Range
125 km
Range
130 km
Range
150 km
Range
180 km
Range
120 km
Range
130-150 km
Range
130-160 km
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
5000 W
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
6.37 kW
Motor Power
10 kW
Motor Power
3 kW
Motor Power
4000 W
Motor Power
9000 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Seeka Bikes

Seeka SBolt EMI

STD
85 kmph | 140 km
₹ 1.69 Lakhs*
STD
85 kmph | 140 km
₹1.69 Lakhs*
EMI ₹2732.08/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
