HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
S1 ProPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesVariantsAlternativesDealersEMIReviewsNewsVideos
Ola Electric S1 Pro Front Left View
View all Images

OLA ELECTRIC S1 Pro

Launched in Jun 2023

4.1
41 Reviews
Review & Win ₹2000
₹1.35 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

S1 Pro Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 85.6 kmph

S1 Pro: 120.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 147.2 km

S1 Pro: 195.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 5.56 hrs

S1 Pro: 6.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 2.98 kwh

S1 Pro: 4.0 kwh

View all S1 Pro Specs and Features

About Ola Electric S1 Pro

Latest Update

  • Simple One Gen 1.5 vs Ola S1 Pro Plus: Battle of electric scooters intensifies
  • Ather Rizta to Ola S1 Pro Plus: Electric scooters offering more than 30-litre storage

    • Ola S1 Pro ...Read More
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with S1 Pro.
    VS
    Ola Electric S1 Pro
    Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front Left View
    Front Tyre View
    Rear Right View
    Tap here to expand
    Ola Electric S1 Pro Variants
    Ola Electric S1 Pro price starts at ₹ 1.35 Lakhs .
    1 Variant Available
    Gen 2₹1.35 Lakhs*
    120 kmph
    195 km
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth,WiFi
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Single
    Roadside Assistance
    Geo Fencing
    Anti Theft Alarm
    Battery Capacity: 4 kWh
    Low Battery Indicator
    Reverse Assist
    View More
    Check Offers

    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Ola Electric S1 Pro Brochure

    Download brochure for:
    • Colours & Specs
    • Detailed info on specs & features

    Ola Electric S1 Pro Images

    21 images
    View All S1 Pro Images

    Ola Electric S1 Pro Colours

    Ola Electric S1 Pro is available in the 5 Colours in India.

    Amethyst
    Stellar blue
    Matt white
    Jet black
    Midnight blue

    Ola Electric S1 Pro Specifications and Features

    Battery Capacity4 kWh
    Body TypeScooters
    Charging PointYes
    Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth,WiFi
    Range195 km
    HeadlightLED
    Charging Time6 Hours 30 Minutes
    View all S1 Pro specs and features

    Ola Electric S1 Pro comparison with similar bikes

    Ola Electric S1 Pro
    Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen
    ADMS EVA
    Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 2
    Honda Activa E
    ADMS DB
    ₹1.35 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.15 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.35 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.35 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.17 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.33 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    User Rating
    4.4
    41 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.4
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    Charging Time
    6 Hours 50 Minutes
    Charging Time
    7 Hours
    Charging Time
    4-8 Hrs.
    Charging Time
    4-5 Hours
    Charging Time
    4-5 Hours
    Charging Time
    4-8 Hrs.
    Range
    195 km
    Range
    320 km
    Range
    90-150 km
    Range
    60-70 km
    Range
    102 km
    Range
    80-150 km
    Motor Power
    11000 W
    Motor Power
    -
    Motor Power
    2.5 kW
    Motor Power
    -
    Motor Power
    6 kW
    Motor Power
    1.2 kW
    Kerb Weight
    125 kg
    Kerb Weight
    116 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    119 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Aluminium Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Currently viewingS1 Pro vs S1 Pro 3 GenS1 Pro vs EVAS1 Pro vs Storm ZX Advance 2S1 Pro vs Activa ES1 Pro vs DB
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Ola Electric Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    OLA Experience Centre, Adchini
    290-284, 15Th A Cross Rd, Yelahanka Satellite Town, Yelahanka, Bengaluru, Karnataka, Delhi 110017
    +91 - 8033113311
    OLA Experience Centre, Dilshad Garden
    #12, Netaji Subhash Marg, Daryaganj, Delhi 110095
    +91 - 8033113311
    OLA Experience Centre, Gujranwala Town
    K-1/6, Main Rajpuri Road, Opposite Sector 5 Dwarka, Uttam Nagar, Delhi 110009
    +91 - 8033113311
    OLA Experience Centre, Najafgarh
    D-10, Satguru Ram Singh Road, Mayapuri Industrial Area Phase Ii, Mayapuri, Delhi 110043
    +91 - 8033113311
    OLA Experience Centre, Bhajanpura
    Khasra # 429 & 430, Jaitpur Road, Block B, Molar Band Extension, Badarpur, Delhi 110053
    +91 - 8033113311
    OLA Experience Centre, Daryaganj
    A-2 Block, 100 Feet Road, Virendar Nagar, Block B, Sant Nagar, Delhi 110002
    +91 - 8033113311
    See All Ola Electric Dealers in Delhi

    Ola Electric S1 Pro Videos

    Ola S1 Pro electric scooter: First impressions
    15 Nov 2021

    Popular Ola Electric Bikes

    View all Ola Electric Bikes
    View all Upcoming Ola Electric Bikes

    Ola Electric S1 Pro EMI

    Select Variant:
    Gen 2
    120 kmph | 195 km
    ₹ 1.35 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    Gen 2
    120 kmph | 195 km
    ₹1.35 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹2192.68/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Ola Electric S1 Pro User Reviews & Ratings

    4.15
    41 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    35
    5 rating
    6
    Write a Review
    Stylish and Fast
    This scooter is a perfect blend of style and speed. The Ola S1 Pro is fast and attracts a lot of attention. It’s stylish and performs excellently on all roads.By: Shubham Kumar Dubey (Feb 12, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Smooth Ride Every Time
    I’ve been riding the S1 Pro for a while now, and the experience just keeps getting better. The smooth ride, instant power, and comfort make it perfect for daily commutes.By: Aditya Sahani (Feb 12, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Best Electric Scooter
    The S1 Pro is hands down the best electric scooter I’ve ridden. It’s fast, reliable, and eco-friendly. I’m really happy with my purchase.By: Rajeev Patil (Feb 12, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Future of Electric Scooters
    The Ola S1 Pro has completely changed my view on electric scooters. The acceleration, design, and features are top-notch. It’s the future, for sure!By: Anant Kumar (Feb 10, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Speed and Comfort Combined
    I’m impressed by the S1 Pro. It’s fast and offers great comfort. Whether it’s a short trip or long ride, it doesn’t let me down. Plus, the design is sleek.By: Rahul Mahajan (Feb 10, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Amazing Performance
    The Ola S1 Pro is just amazing! The ride quality is super smooth, and the power delivery is instant. I love how it performs in the city. Super convenient!By: Vikram Sharma (Feb 10, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Average Speed
    The speed is decent, but not mind-blowing. I think the OLA S1 Pro could do a bit better in that area. It’s alright for city rides, but when I go out of town, I wish it could go a little faster!By: Anushka kashyap (Feb 7, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Performance is Good
    The performance is good, but I feel it could be even better. The OLA S1 Pro does the job well, but I want that extra kick when I ride. Just a little more power would make a big difference for me!By: R.K Chopra (Feb 7, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Smooth Electric Ride
    The Ola S1 Pro offers a smooth and silent ride with impressive speed, perfect for modern urban commuting needs.By: Prishna Sahni (Jan 14, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Feature Packed Scooter
    With advanced features like navigation and long range, the Ola S1 Pro is a top choice for eco-friendly riders.By: Dhruv Nair (Jan 14, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Read all Reviews

    Ola Electric S1 Pro Expert Review

    Ola Electric has announced the launch of the second generation S1 Pro electric scooter, two years since the model was sold. The Gen2 Ola S1 Pro gets a host of upgrades including a heavily revised platform, updated motor, battery pack and more. The model also arrives with revised hardware and a better range than before. The new Gen2 Ola S1 Pro is priced at 147,499 (ex-showroom), making it about 7,500 more expensive than before.

    The Gen2 Ola S1 Pro e-scooter gets a new platform shared with the new Ola S1 Air. The new platform has moved from a tubular frame to a hybrid frame architecture. Ola says the new platform uses about 70 per cent fewer parts, which helps lower the weight by 14 per cent and gets a double-sided swingarm instead of a single-sided unit seen on the older model. The rear subframe has been reworked as well in order to make the model stronger and more cost-effective to make. The redesigned architecture makes way for a flat footboard, while the grab handle is now shared with the S1 Air.

    READ MORE

    Explore Other Options

    Scooterss
    Scooters Under 2 Lakhs
    Cars & BikesNew BikesOla Electric BikesOla Electric S1 Pro