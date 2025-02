Ola S1 Pro

The Ola S1 Pro is Ola Electric’s flagship electric scooter on sale and the second generation of the model arrived in 2023 with a host of upgrades. The update was introduced two years after the S1 Pro originally went on sale with improvements in tech, battery, thermal efficiency and performance. The Ola S1 Pro Gen2 gets a heavily revised platform, updated motor, battery pack and more. It also packs revised hardware and a better range than before.The Ola S1 Pro electric scooter gets a new platform now shared with other models in the Ola e- scooter family. The same platform extends to the S1 Air, S1 X+ and entry-level S1 X as well. The new platform has moved from a tubular frame to a hybrid frame architecture. The company says the new platform uses about 70 per cent fewer parts, which helps lower the weight by 14 per cent and gets a double-sided swingarm instead of a single-sided unit seen on the older model. The rear subframe has been revised for a stronger and more cost-effective structure.Visually, the Ola S1 Pro looks the same with the single LED headlamp and DRL at the front and a plain apron but the new platform makes way for a flat floorboard. The new unit is more usable and brings an additional level of practicality to the electric scooter. The side panels have been slightly tweaked on the S1 Pro with the covers on either side removed to expose the belt-drive. The grab rail has also been replaced with a single unit instead of the split grab rails on the previous version. The new unit though is standard across all the Ola electric scooters.Ola has also made improvements to the powertrain. The new Ola S1 Pro packs an 11 kW (peak) or 14.7 bhp mid-drive electric motor, while continuous power stands at 5 kW (6.7 bhp). The numbers are higher than the 6 kW (8 bhp) and 2.7 kW (3.6 bhp) of continuous power available on the first-generation model. Ola claims 0-40 kmph comes up in 2.6 seconds, while 0-60 kmph comes up in 4.3 seconds. The top speed has gone up to 120 kmph from 90 kmph. The S1 Pro gets four riding modes - Hyper, Sports, Normal and Eco.The battery pack on the Ola S1 Pro Gen2 has massive upgrades for 25 per cent better thermal performance and overall efficiency. The company claims a range of 195 km on a single charge as against 181 km before. On the feature front, the S1 Pro continues to get the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with all the major controls that can be accessed via touch or switchgear.Colour options on the Ola S1 Pro include - Steller Blue, Midnight Blue, Mat White, Jetblack, Amethyst, Porcelain White, Neo Mint, Millenial Pink, Matte Black, Marshmellow, Liquid Silver, Khaki, Jet Black, Gerua, Coral Glam, and Anthracite GreyThe Ola S1 Pro competes against the Ather 450X Vida V1 , and more.