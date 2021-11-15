Ola Electric has announced the launch of the second generation S1 Pro electric scooter, two years since the model was sold. The Gen2 Ola S1 Pro gets a host of upgrades including a heavily revised platform, updated motor, battery pack and more. The model also arrives with revised hardware and a better range than before. The new Gen2 Ola S1 Pro is priced at ₹147,499 (ex-showroom), making it about ₹7,500 more expensive than before.

The Gen2 Ola S1 Pro e-scooter gets a new platform shared with the new Ola S1 Air. The new platform has moved from a tubular frame to a hybrid frame architecture. Ola says the new platform uses about 70 per cent fewer parts, which helps lower the weight by 14 per cent and gets a double-sided swingarm instead of a single-sided unit seen on the older model. The rear subframe has been reworked as well in order to make the model stronger and more cost-effective to make. The redesigned architecture makes way for a flat footboard, while the grab handle is now shared with the S1 Air.