Additional Features

RAM - 3 GB, Advanced Ride Stats, Mode - Eco | City | Sport, Onboard Charger, Ride History And Stats, 4G Connectivity, Matter Family Management, Guide Me Home Lights, Vehicle Health Check, Service Reminder And Management, Matter Family Management, Live Location Tracking, Gear Position Indicator, Vehicle Health Monitoring, IMU - 9 Axis, Predicted Range, Vehicle Sharing (Matter Family), Park Assist, Welcome lights