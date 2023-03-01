The Aera 5000, is priced at ₹2.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Aera 5000 offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Aera 5000 is available in 5 colour options: Blaze Red, Cosmic Black, Cosmic Blue, Nord Grey, Glacier White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Aera 5000 include the Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor priced ₹1.55 Lakhs and the Avore EX2 priced between ₹1.46 Lakhs - 1.7 Lakhs.
The Aera 5000 has Riding Modes, Low Battery Indicator, Music Control, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance, Pass Switch and Passenger Footrest.