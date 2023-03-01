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Matter Aera 5000

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2.04 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Aera 5000

Aera 5000 Prices

The Aera 5000, is priced at ₹2.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Aera 5000 Range

The Aera 5000 offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Aera 5000 Colours

The Aera 5000 is available in 5 colour options: Blaze Red, Cosmic Black, Cosmic Blue, Nord Grey, Glacier White.

Aera 5000 Battery & Range

Aera 5000 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Aera 5000 include the Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor priced ₹1.55 Lakhs and the Avore EX2 priced between ₹1.46 Lakhs - 1.7 Lakhs.

Aera 5000 Specs & Features

The Aera 5000 has Riding Modes, Low Battery Indicator, Music Control, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance, Pass Switch and Passenger Footrest.

Matter Aera 5000 Price

Aera 5000

₹2.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,83,308
Insurance
20,714
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,04,022
EMI@4,385/mo
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Matter Aera 5000 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
183 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm
Additional Storage
3.5 L
Kerb Weight
168 Kg
Saddle Height
790 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel
Tyre Size
Front :- 100/80 - 17, Rear :- 130/70 - 17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
172 km
Max Speed
105 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Swappable Battery
Yes
No Of Batteries
1
Transmission
Manual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
11.5 kW
Water Proof Rating
IP67
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Gear Box
4 Speed
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Dual Shock With 5 Level Adjustor And Nitrox

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Music Control
Yes
Fast Charging Time
2 Hours
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Additional Features
RAM - 3 GB, Advanced Ride Stats, Mode - Eco | City | Sport, Onboard Charger, Ride History And Stats, 4G Connectivity, Matter Family Management, Live Location Tracking, Gear Position, Vehicle Health Monitoring, IMU - 9 Axis, Predicted Range, Vehicle Sharing (Matter Family), Park Assist, Welcome lights
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes, 7-inch LCD

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 Years
Battery Capacity
5 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Matter Aera 5000 EMI
EMI3,947 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,83,619
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,83,619
Interest Amount
53,182
Payable Amount
2,36,801

Matter Aera other Variants

Aera 5000 Plus

₹2.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,93,826
Insurance
20,879
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,14,705
EMI@4,615/mo
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Matter Aera Alternatives

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

1.55 Lakhs
AeravsFerrato Disruptor
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
+1
AeravsEX2
Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

1.3 Lakhs
AeravsEvolve Z
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

1.3 Lakhs
AeravsRV400 BRZ
Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

1.4 Lakhs Onwards
AeravsRV400
Revolt Motors RVX

Revolt Motors RVX

1.24 Lakhs
AeravsRVX

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