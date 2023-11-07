In 2023 Matter Aera or Oben Rorr choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, In 2023 Matter Aera or Oben Rorr choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Matter Aera Price starts at 1.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Oben Rorr Price starts at 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Aera up to 125 km/charge and the Rorr has a range of up to 187 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less