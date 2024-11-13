Launched in Feb 2022
Category Average: 1252.0 cc
Scout: 1133.0 cc
Category Average: 21.15 kmpl
Scout: 25.0 kmpl
Category Average: 107.64 ps
Scout: 127.8 ps
Category Average: 191.0 kmph
Scout: 159.0 kmph
Indian Scout is priced between Rs. 17.83 - 18.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Indian Scout is available in 3 variants - Black Metallic, Maroon Metallic, SIlver Quartz Metallic.
Indian Scout comes in four colour options: Black Metallic, Maroon Metallic, Silver Quartz Metallic, Spirit Blue Metalic.
Indian Scout comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1133.0 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.
Indian Scout rivals are BMW R 12, BMW R 12 nine T, Indian Scout Bobber Sixty, Harley-Davidson Sportster S, Indian Scout Rogue, Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114.
Indian Scout comes with a mileage of 25.0 kmpl (Company claimed).
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Max Power
|127.8 PS
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|97 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|25.0 kmpl
|Headlight
|Halogen
|Engine
|1133.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|159 kmph
Indian Scout
₹13.6 Lakhs*
₹19.9 Lakhs*
₹21.1 Lakhs*
₹16.49 Lakhs*
₹17.28 Lakhs*
₹16.75 Lakhs*
Power
127.8 PS
Power
96.31 PS
Power
110.51 PS
Power
122.3 PS
Power
95.1 PS
Power
93.8 PS
Torque
97 Nm
Torque
109.8 Nm
Torque
115 Nm
Torque
125 Nm
Torque
97 Nm
Torque
155 Nm
Engine
1133 cc
Engine
1170 cc
Engine
1170 cc
Engine
1252
Engine
1133 cc
Engine
1868 cc
Kerb Weight
256 Kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
220 kg
Kerb Weight
228 kg
Kerb Weight
250 kg
Kerb Weight
306 kg
Length
2324 mm
Length
2200 mm
Length
2130 mm
Length
2270 mm
Length
2274 mm
Length
2340 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
