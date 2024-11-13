ScoutPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Indian Scout Left View
View all Images

INDIAN Scout

Launched in Feb 2022

₹17.83 - 18.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Scout Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1252.0 cc

Scout: 1133.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 21.15 kmpl

Scout: 25.0 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 107.64 ps

Scout: 127.8 ps

Speed

Category Average: 191.0 kmph

Scout: 159.0 kmph

View all Scout Specs and Features

Indian Scout Latest Update

Latest News:

2025 Indian Scout Sixty range unveiled, to arrive in India by January 2025
2025 Indian Scout lineup unveiled an all-new engine

Indian Scout Price:

Indian Scout is priced between Rs. 17.83 - 18.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Indian Scout?

The Indian Scout is available in 3 variants - Black Metallic, Maroon Metallic, SIlver Quartz Metallic.

What are the Indian Scout colour options?

Indian Scout comes in four colour options: Black Metallic, Maroon Metallic, Silver Quartz Metallic, Spirit Blue Metalic.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Indian Scout?

Indian Scout comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1133.0 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Indian Scout?

Indian Scout rivals are BMW R 12, BMW R 12 nine T, Indian Scout Bobber Sixty, Harley-Davidson Sportster S, Indian Scout Rogue, Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114.

What is the mileage of Indian Scout?

Indian Scout comes with a mileage of 25.0 kmpl (Company claimed).

Indian Scout Variants
Indian Scout price starts at ₹ 17.83 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 18.33 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
3 Variants Available
Scout Black Metallic₹17.83 Lakhs*
1133 cc
159 kmph
Seat Type: Split
Instrument Console: Digital
ABS: Dual Channel
Scout Maroon Metallic₹17.84 Lakhs*
1133 cc
159 kmph
Seat Type: Split
Instrument Console: Digital
ABS: Dual Channel
Scout SIlver Quartz Metallic₹18.33 Lakhs*
1133 cc
159 kmph
Seat Type: Split
Instrument Console: Digital
ABS: Dual Channel
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Indian Scout Images

16 images
View All Scout Images

Indian Scout Colours

Indian Scout is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Black metallic
Maroon metallic
Silver quartz metallic
Spirit blue metalic

Indian Scout Specifications and Features

Max Power127.8 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque97 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage25.0 kmpl
HeadlightHalogen
Engine1133.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed159 kmph
View all Scout specs and features

Indian Scout comparison with similar bikes

Indian Scout
BMW R 12
BMW R 12 nine T
Harley-Davidson Sportster S
Indian Scout Rogue
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114
₹13.6 Lakhs*
₹19.9 Lakhs*
₹21.1 Lakhs*
₹16.49 Lakhs*
₹17.28 Lakhs*
₹16.75 Lakhs*
Power
127.8 PS
Power
96.31 PS
Power
110.51 PS
Power
122.3 PS
Power
95.1 PS
Power
93.8 PS
Torque
97 Nm
Torque
109.8 Nm
Torque
115 Nm
Torque
125 Nm
Torque
97 Nm
Torque
155 Nm
Engine
1133 cc
Engine
1170 cc
Engine
1170 cc
Engine
1252
Engine
1133 cc
Engine
1868 cc
Kerb Weight
256 Kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
220 kg
Kerb Weight
228 kg
Kerb Weight
250 kg
Kerb Weight
306 kg
Length
2324 mm
Length
2200 mm
Length
2130 mm
Length
2270 mm
Length
2274 mm
Length
2340 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Indian Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Techno Automobiles, Arjan Garh
999 Aya Nagar, Near Arjan Garh Metro Station,MG Road,Delhi 110047
+91 - 9650600955
See All Indian Dealers in Delhi

Popular Indian Bikes

View all Indian Bikes
View all Upcoming Indian Bikes

Indian Scout EMI

Select Variant:
ABS BS6
1133 cc |
₹ 13.6 Lakhs*
Select Variant
ABS BS6
1133 cc |
₹13.6 Lakhs*
Black Metallic
1133 cc | 127.8 PS
₹17.83 Lakhs*
Maroon Metallic
1133 cc | 127.8 PS
₹17.84 Lakhs*
SIlver Quartz Metallic
1133 cc | 127.8 PS
₹18.33 Lakhs*
EMI ₹21197.25/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Cruiser Bikes
Cruiser Bikes Above 5 Lakhs
Upcoming Cruiser Bikes
