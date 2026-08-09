In 2026 Ducati Diavel 1260 or Indian Scout [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Diavel 1260 Price starts at Rs. 17.7 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). Diavel 1260 engine makes power and torque 164.2 PS PS & 129 Nm. On the other hand, Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the Diavel 1260 in 3 colours. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The Diavel 1260 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
Diavel 1260 vs Scout [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Diavel 1260
|Scout [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Ducati
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 17.7 Lakhs
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.0 kmpl
|25.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1262 cc
|1133 cc
|Power
|164.2 PS PS
|127.8 PS PS