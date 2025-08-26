In 2026 Indian Scout [2022-2025] or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm. On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 182 PS PS & 225 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 15.15 kmpl.
Scout [2022-2025] vs Rocket 3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scout [2022-2025]
|Rocket 3
|Brand
|Indian
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|₹ 24.03 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25.0 kmpl
|15.15 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1133 cc
|2458 cc
|Power
|127.8 PS PS
|182 PS PS