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HomeCompare BikesChief Dark Horse vs Scout [2022-2025]

Indian Chief Dark Horse vs Indian Scout [2022-2025]

In 2026 Indian Chief Dark Horse or Indian Scout [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Chief Dark Horse Price starts at Rs. 22.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). Chief Dark Horse engine makes power and torque 122 PS PS & 162 Nm. On the other hand, Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Chief Dark Horse in 3 colours. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The Chief Dark Horse mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
Chief Dark Horse vs Scout [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Chief dark horse Scout [2022-2025]
BrandIndianIndian
Price₹ 22.13 Lakhs₹ 17.83 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl25.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1890 cc1133 cc
Power122 PS PS127.8 PS PS

Filters
Chief Dark Horse
Indian Chief Dark Horse
Black Smoke
₹22.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scout [2022-2025]
Indian Scout [2022-2025]
Black Metallic
₹17.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Indian Chief Dark Horse Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Exhaust View
Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Suspension View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.1 L12.5 L
Ground Clearance
125 mm146 mm
Length
2286 mm2324 mm
Wheelbase
1626 mm1575 mm
Kerb Weight
304 kg256 Kg
Height
1253 mm1068 mm
Saddle Height
662 mm649 mm
Width
922 mm916 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front : 482.6 mm,Rear : 406.4 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm298 mm
Tyre Size
Front : 130/60-19 Rear : 180/65-16Front :-130/90-16 Rear :-150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
300 mm298 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
115 kmph159 kmph
Max Power
122 PS127.8 PS
Stroke
113 mm73.6 mm
Max Torque
162 Nm @ 2900 rpm97 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
1890 cc1133 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Thunderstroke 116Liquid Cooled V-Twin
Clutch
Wet, Multi-PlateWet, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
103.2 mm99 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork / 132 mmTelescopic Fork/120 mm
Rear Suspension
Dual Shocks w/ adjustable preload / 75 mmDual Shocks/76 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Sports,Touring,Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Exhaust - Dual Exhaust w/ Crossover, Rear Cylinder Deactivation, Ambient Temperature, Gear Indicator, Vehicle Status (Engine Hours), Rake/Trail - 29/132 mm, Compass, Current Ride Data (Distance, Moving Time, Stop Time, Altitude, Altitude Change), Vehicle Info (Speed, Fuel Range, RPM, Gear Position)Exhaust - Split dual exhaust with crossover, 2-up Sport seat, Engine Temp
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
24,65,18019,84,789
Ex-Showroom Price
22,13,39917,82,618
RTO
1,99,2061,60,436
Insurance
52,57541,735
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
52,98642,660

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