In 2026 Ducati XDiavel or Indian Scout [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). XDiavel engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
XDiavel vs Scout [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xdiavel
|Scout [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Ducati
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 17.5 Lakhs
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.0 kmpl
|25.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1262 cc
|1133 cc
|Power
|160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm
|127.8 PS PS