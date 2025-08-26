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Ducati XDiavel vs Indian Scout [2022-2025]

In 2026 Ducati XDiavel or Indian Scout [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). XDiavel engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
XDiavel vs Scout [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xdiavel Scout [2022-2025]
BrandDucatiIndian
Price₹ 17.5 Lakhs₹ 17.83 Lakhs
Mileage18.0 kmpl25.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1262 cc1133 cc
Power160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm127.8 PS PS

Filters
XDiavel
Ducati XDiavel
Dark
₹18 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scout [2022-2025]
Indian Scout [2022-2025]
Black Metallic
₹17.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ducati XDiavel Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Right View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17 Rear :-240/45-ZR17Front :-130/90-16 Rear :-150/80-16
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm298 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm298 mm
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Fuel Capacity
18 L
Saddle Height
755 mm
Wheelbase
1615 mm
Kerb Weight
247 kg
Dry Weight
221 kg
Engine Type
4 valve per cylinder, Desmodronic Variable Timing, Dual Spark, Liquid cooledLiquid Cooled V-Twin
Displacement
1262 cc1133 cc
Max Power
160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm127.8 PS
Max Torque
127 Nm @ 5000 rpm97 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Slipper And Self-servo Wet Multiplate Clutch With Hydraulic ControlWet, Multi-Plate
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
100 mm99 mm
Stroke
71.5 mm73.6 mm
Compression Ratio
13:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frame-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Front Suspension
Adjustable USD ForkTelescopic Fork/120 mm
Rear Suspension
Preload and rebound adjustable monoshock, Remote reservoir, Single Sided SwingarmDual Shocks/76 mm
Features
ABS
Dual Channel-
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Traction Control
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Power Modes
Yes-
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Additional Features
Ducati Power Launch, RbWExhaust - Split dual exhaust with crossover, 2-up Sport seat, Engine Temp
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
DRLs
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Oil Indicator
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,11,95919,84,789
Ex-Showroom Price
19,15,00017,82,618
RTO
1,53,2001,60,436
Insurance
43,75941,735
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
45,39442,660

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