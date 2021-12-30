Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Indian Chief Dark Horse on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 22.88 Lakhs.
The on road price for Indian Chief Dark Horse top variant goes up to Rs. 21.88 Lakhs in Surat.
The lowest price model is Indian Chief Dark Horse Black Smoke and the most priced model is Indian Chief Dark Horse Alumina Jade Smoke.
Indian Chief Dark Horse on road price breakup in Surat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Indian Chief Dark Horse is mainly compared to Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 which starts at Rs. 18.25 Lakhs in Surat, Triumph Rocket 3 which starts at Rs. 18 Lakhs in Surat and Indian Chief Classic starting at Rs. 21.3 Lakhs in Surat.
Variants On-Road Price Indian Chief Dark Horse Black Smoke ₹ 22.88 Lakhs Indian Chief Dark Horse Stealth Gray ₹ 22.90 Lakhs Indian Chief Dark Horse Alumina Jade Smoke ₹ 21.88 Lakhs
