CB1000RImagesAlternativesDealersNews
Honda CB1000R Fornt Right View
UPCOMING
View all Images

HONDA CB1000R

Exp. Launch in Feb 2026

Review & Win ₹2000
₹14.46 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Alert Me When Launched

CB1000R Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1200.0 cc

CB1000R: 998.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 21.09 kmpl

CB1000R: 17.1 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 102.52 ps

CB1000R: 145.48 ps

Honda CB1000R Latest Update

Read More Read More Icon
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with CB1000R.
VS
Honda CB1000R
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Right View
Engine View
Right View
Tap here to expand

Honda CB1000R Images

11 images
View All CB1000R Images

Honda CB1000R Specifications and Features

Max Power145.48 PS @ 10500 rpm
Body TypeCafe Racer Bikes
Max Torque104 Nm @ 8250 rpm
Mileage17.1 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Engine998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Honda Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Celebrate Honda
59-60 Arjun Nagar Road , Jagat Puri, Near Pnb Bank , Pillar No. 62, Delhi 110031
+91 - 9821398525
Celebrate Honda
X-1720, Rajgarh Colony Jheel Scooter Market, Delhi 110051
+91 - 9871481119
Globus Honda
A-22, Gujranwala Town Part I, Main G.T. Road, New Delhi., Delhi 110034
+91 - 8826993162
Globus Honda
3/4 -A, Amar Park , Zakhira, New Rohtak Road, Delhi 110084
+91 - 8826993156
Malwa Honda
A-250 ,Shaheen Bagh ,Abulfazal Enclave -2,Jamia,Okhla, Delhi 110062
+91 - 9266802217
Malwa Honda
A-9, Main Devli Road, Khanpur, Delhi 110062
+91 - 9266802215
See All Honda Dealers in Delhi

Popular Honda Bikes

View all Honda Bikes
View all Upcoming Honda Bikes

Explore Other Options

Cafe Racer Bikes
Cafe Racer Bikes Above 5 Lakhs
Upcoming Cafe Racer Bikes
Cars & BikesNew BikesHonda BikesHonda CB1000R