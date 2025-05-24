Exp. Launch in Feb 2026
Category Average: 1200.0 cc
CB1000R: 998.0 cc
Category Average: 21.09 kmpl
CB1000R: 17.1 kmpl
Category Average: 102.52 ps
CB1000R: 145.48 ps
The Honda CB1000R is expected to launch in Feb 2026.
It is expected to launch with a price of ₹14.46 Lakhs* Onwards.
The Honda CB1000R is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X, Indian Scout, Indian Scout Bobber Sixty, Harley-Davidson Nightster and Triumph Speed Twin 1200 are sought to be the major rivals to Honda CB1000R.
|Max Power
|145.48 PS @ 10500 rpm
|Body Type
|Cafe Racer Bikes
|Max Torque
|104 Nm @ 8250 rpm
|Mileage
|17.1 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Engine
|998 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Popular Honda Bikes
