CB1000R Launch Date

The Honda CB1000R is expected to launch in Feb 2026.

CB1000R Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹14.46 Lakhs* Onwards.

Specs and Features

The Honda CB1000R is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

Engine: 998 cc

Transmission: Manual

FuelType: Petrol

CB1000R Rivals

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X, Indian Scout, Indian Scout Bobber Sixty, Harley-Davidson Nightster and Triumph Speed Twin 1200 are sought to be the major rivals to Honda CB1000R.