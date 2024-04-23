Muv-E falls under Cycle category and has 1 variant. The price of Muv-E STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 65,470. It offers many features like Charging at Home, USBMuv-E falls under Cycle category and has 1 variant. The price of Muv-E STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 65,470. It offers many features like Charging at Home, USB Charging Port....Read MoreRead Less
Throttle Grip - Grip Throttle - W / Key Lock 81X_Wuxing, Sensor Type - Pas Sensor DH-12 Magnet _RBW_5GS, Front Fork - Suspension Fork, Suspension Fork Decals Type - Water Decal, Head Set - Headset thredless 44x130 seftylock bk, Stand - Center Kick Stand (Vj-24) Alloy Adjustab, Detachable battery for Convience, Key Ignition for Extra Protection