HT Auto

Hero Lectro Muv-E STD

Hero Lectro Muv-E Front Right View
Hero Lectro Muv-E Right View
Hero Lectro Muv-E Brand And Model Name View
Hero Lectro Muv-E Handle View
Hero Lectro Muv-E Pandle View
Hero Lectro Muv-E Rear Seat View
65,470*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hero Lectro Muv-E Key Specs
Max Speed25 kmph
Range60-70 km
View all Muv-E specs and features

Muv-E STD Latest Updates

Muv-E falls under Cycle category and has 1 variant. The price of Muv-E STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 65,470. It offers many features like Charging at Home, USB ...Read More

Hero Lectro Muv-E STD Price

STD
₹ 65,470*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
60-70 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
61,999
Insurance
3,471
On-Road Price in Delhi
65,470
EMI@1,407/mo
Hero Lectro Muv-E STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Tyre Size
Front :-26x2.125 R-4125, Rear :-26x2.125 R-4125
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Range
60-70 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W
Water Proof Rating
IP67
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Gear Box
7-Speed
Fuel Type
Electric
Emission Type
bs6
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Throttle Grip - Grip Throttle - W / Key Lock 81X_Wuxing, Sensor Type - Pas Sensor DH-12 Magnet _RBW_5GS, Front Fork - Suspension Fork, Suspension Fork Decals Type - Water Decal, Head Set - Headset thredless 44x130 seftylock bk, Stand - Center Kick Stand (Vj-24) Alloy Adjustab, Detachable battery for Convience, Key Ignition for Extra Protection
Instrument Console
Digital
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
KM DISPLAY -S2
Battery Capacity
14.5 Ah
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Hero Lectro Muv-E STD EMI
EMI1,266 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
58,923
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
58,923
Interest Amount
17,066
Payable Amount
75,989

