Hero Glamour Right View
View all Images

HERO Glamour

5.0
3 Reviews
₹83,598 - 87,598**Ex-showroom price
Glamour Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 123.94 cc

Glamour: 125.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 61.45 kmpl

Glamour: 63 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 10.07 ps

Glamour: 10.53 ps

Speed

Category Average: 93.0 kmph

Glamour: 95.0 kmph

About Hero Glamour

Latest Update

  • Auto news recap, August 23: Hero Glamour launched, MSIL to open Nexa Studios
  • 2024 Hero Glamour 125 launched in India, prices start at ₹83,598

    • Introduction

    Hero Glamour Variants
    Hero Glamour price starts at ₹ 83,598 and goes up to ₹ 87,598 (Ex-showroom). Hero Glamour comes in 2 Variants Available
    2 Variants Available
    Drum₹83,598*
    125 cc
    95 kmph
    i3s Technology
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Battery Capacity: 12 V, 4 Ah
    Disc₹87,598*
    125 cc
    95 kmph
    Clock
    i3s Technology
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Battery Capacity: 12 V, 4 Ah
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Hero Glamour Images

    11 images
    Hero Glamour Colours

    Hero Glamour is available in the 4 Colours in India.

    Black sports red
    Candy blazing red
    Techno blue met black
    Black metallic silver

    Hero Glamour Specifications and Features

    Max Power10.53 PS
    Body TypeCommuter Bikes
    Kick and Self StartYes
    Mileage63 kmpl
    HeadlightLED
    Engine125 cc
    Max Speed95 kmph
    Hero Glamour comparison with similar bikes

    Hero Glamour
    Hero Super Splendor
    Hero Passion Plus
    Bajaj Freedom
    Honda Shine 125
    Honda SP 125
    Hero Super Splendor XTEC
    ₹83,598*
    ₹80,848*
    ₹79,901*
    ₹89,997*
    ₹84,493*
    ₹91,771*
    ₹86,128*
    User Rating
    5.0
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.2
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    51 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.5
    8 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    Power
    10.53 PS
    Power
    10.87 PS
    Power
    8.02 PS
    Power
    9.5 PS
    Power
    10.78 PS
    Power
    10.87 PS
    Power
    10.84 PS
    Torque
    10.6 Nm
    Torque
    10.6 Nm
    Torque
    8.05 Nm
    Torque
    9.7 Nm
    Torque
    11 Nm
    Torque
    10.9 Nm
    Torque
    10.6 Nm
    Engine
    125 cc
    Engine
    124.7 cc
    Engine
    97.2 cc
    Engine
    125 cc
    Engine
    123.94 cc
    Engine
    125 cc
    Engine
    124.7 cc
    Kerb Weight
    122.5 kg
    Kerb Weight
    123 kg
    Kerb Weight
    115 kg
    Kerb Weight
    147 kg
    Kerb Weight
    114 kg
    Kerb Weight
    117 kg
    Kerb Weight
    123 kg
    Length
    2042 mm
    Length
    2042 mm
    Length
    1982 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    2046 mm
    Length
    2020 mm
    Length
    2042 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Glamour vs Super Splendor, Glamour vs Passion Plus, Glamour vs Freedom, Glamour vs Shine 125, Glamour vs SP 125, Glamour vs Super Splendor XTEC
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Popular Hero Bikes

    Hero Glamour EMI

    Hero Glamour User Reviews & Ratings

    5
    3 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    0
    5 rating
    3
    Perfect Looks Like Fire Dragon
    The Hero Glamour bike is the definition of a perfect and smooth riding experience. It is known as the road king.By: S vinish kumar (Jan 28, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    City Beast
    Excellent mileage and comfort for city rides. It offers good handling in busy traffic, comfortable seats, a lightweight build, and a quick startBy: Aditya rawat (Jan 28, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    I love my bike.
    Excellent performance. Very comfortable for long drive or local areas. Mileage is very well no any extra expanse. By: Niskarsh Sharma (Mar 29, 2024)
    Read Full Review

