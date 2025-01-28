Introduction

Introduction

The Hero Glamour is a 125 cc motorcycle designed for daily urban commuting and has been a mainstay in its segment since its introduction in 2005. It features a fuel-efficient engine, a five-speed gearbox, and modern technology such as a digital instrument cluster and Hero’s i3S start-stop system. The motorcycle offers a claimed mileage of 63 kmpl and can achieve a top speed of 95 kmph. It has a kerb weight of 121.3 kg and a fuel tank capacity of 10 litres. The Glamour competes in the 125 cc commuter segment against the Honda SP125 and Bajaj Pulsar 125. The Glamour is priced from ₹83,098 (ex-showroom) with two variants on offer. It was updated in 2024 with a new Black Metallic Silver paint scheme.

Hero Glamour Price:

The Hero Glamour is offered in two variants. The Drum variant is priced at ₹83,098 (ex-showroom Delhi), while the Disc variant is priced at ₹87,098 (ex-showroom Delhi).

When was the Hero Glamour launched?

The Hero Glamour has been a mainstay in the Indian commuter bike segment since its introduction in 2005. It has remained in production with several updates over the years and has become popular owing to its sporty aesthetic. It was updated in August 2024 with a new Black Metallic Silver paint scheme while retaining all the fundamentals.

How many variants and colour options of the Hero Glamour are available?

The Hero Glamour is available in two variants: Drum and Disc. The Drum variant features 130mm drum brakes at both ends, while the latter is equipped with a 240mm disc brake at the front for improved stopping power. Both variants come with 18-inch alloy wheels and Hero’s Integrated Braking System. The Drum variant is priced at ₹83,098 (ex-showroom Delhi), and the Disc variant is priced at ₹87,098 (ex-showroom Delhi). It offers four colour options: Black Metallic Silver, Candy Blazing Red, Black Sports Red and Black Techno Blue.

What features are available in the Hero Glamour?

The Hero Glamour is equipped with a fully digital instrument console that displays real-time mileage, a side-stand indicator, and standard readouts such as speed, fuel level, and trip meter. It also comes with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing turn-by-turn navigation and phone notifications. The motorcycle further features a USB charging port. Hero’s i3S (Idle Stop-Start) technology aids fuel efficiency by automatically switching off the engine when idling for a prolonged period and restarting it when the clutch is pulled.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Hero Glamour?

The Hero Glamour is powered by a 124.7 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. It produces 10.39 bhp of power at 7,500 rpm and 10.4 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox. The motorcycle is built around a diamond-type frame, with telescopic front forks and dual rear shock absorbers for a balanced ride.

Braking duties are handled by 130mm drum brakes at both ends in the base variant, while the top-spec model gets a 240mm disc brake at the front. The motorcycle runs on 18-inch alloy wheels and is equipped with combi-braking system (CBS) for added safety.

What is the Hero Glamour’s mileage?

The Hero Glamour brings an ARAI-claimed mileage of 63 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Hero Glamour?

The Hero Glamour has a kerb weight of 121.3 kg. It offers a ground clearance of 180 mm and a seat height of 793 mm.

What bikes does the Hero Glamour rival in its segment?

The Hero Glamour competes in the 125 cc commuter motorcycle segment, facing direct competition from the Honda SP125 and Bajaj Pulsar 125.