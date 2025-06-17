HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
X 350User ReviewsImagesAlternativesDealersNews
Harley-Davidson X 350 Front Right Side View
UPCOMING
View all Images

HARLEY-DAVIDSON X 350

Exp. Launch on 17 Jun 2025

4.5
2 Opinions
Review & Win ₹2000
₹2.5 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Opinions
Alert Me When Launched

X 350 Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 349.0 cc

X 350: 353.0 cc

View all X 350 Specs and Features

About Harley-Davidson X 350

X 350 Launch Date

The Harley-Davidson X 350 is expected to launch on 17th Jun 2025.

X 350 Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹2.5 Lakhs* Onwards.

Specs and Features

The Harley-Davidson X 350 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:
  • Engine: 353 cc
  • Transmission: Manual
  • FuelType: Petrol

    • X 350 Rivals

    Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350, Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Harley-Davidson 350, Honda CB350 and Triumph Speed 400 are sought to be the major rivals to Harley-Davidson X 350.
    ...Read More
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with X 350.
    VS
    Harley-Davidson X 350
    Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Engine View
    Tap here to expand

    Harley-Davidson X 350 Images

    7 images
    View All X 350 Images

    Harley-Davidson X 350 Specifications and Features

    Body TypeCruiser Bikes
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine353 cc

    Harley-Davidson Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Capital Harley-Davidson
    A-18 Block B-1, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate Mathura Road, Delhi 110044
    +91 - 9717308844
    See All Harley-Davidson Dealers in Delhi

    Popular Harley-Davidson Bikes

    View all Harley-Davidson Bikes
    View all Upcoming Harley-Davidson Bikes

    Harley-Davidson X 350 User Opinions & Ratings

    4.5
    2 Ratings & Opinions
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    1
    5 rating
    1
    Write an Opinion
    Perfect experience
    The Harley-Davidson X350 is an absolute game-changer for entry-level riders and enthusiasts looking for a lightweight yet powerful bike. The moment you fire it up, the engine delivers a smooth, responsive performance that feels incredibly refined for its segment. Its compact design and ergonomic seating make it perfect for city rides, yet it holds its ground on highways with stability and confidence. The sharp handling and precise braking inspire trust, even for new riders. What truly stands out is its unmistakable Harley-Davidson charm?classic styling combined with a modern twist. The X350 doesn?t just look the part; it delivers an authentic Harley experience in a smaller, more approachable package. A fantastic ride that balances performance, style, and practicality!By: Charan (Jan 24, 2025)
    Read Full Opinion
    Highway Cruiser Design Bike
    The Harley-Davidson X350 is a groundbreaking motorcycle that seamlessly fuses classic aesthetics with contemporary performance. As a seasoned rider, I was eager to take this bike out for a spin and evaluate how it truly performs. *Pros:* 1. *Timeless Design*: The X350's sleek, retro-inspired lines turn heads wherever you go. 2. *Smooth Power Delivery*: The 353cc parallel-twin engine provides effortless acceleration and cruising. 3. *Handling*: Lightweight and agile, the X350 is perfect for urban commuting and twisty roads. 4. *Ergonomics*: Comfortable seating and adjustable suspension ensure a pleasant ride. 5. *Technology*: Modern features like ABS, traction control, and LED lighting enhance safety. *Cons:* 1. *Limited Power*: While smooth, the engine's 36hp output may feel underwhelming for experienced riders. 2. *Gearbox*: The 6-speed transmission can be clunky at times. 3. *Suspension*: While adjustable, the fork and shock absorbers may not provide optimal comfort on rough roads. *Ride Experience:* The X350 is designed for casual cruising and daily commuting. Its low seat height and lightweight frame make it accessible to new riders. On the highway, the bike settles into a comfortable 70-80mph pace, with minimal vibration. *Comparison:* The Harley-Davidson X350 competes with: - Honda Rebel 500 - Yamaha XSR300 - Kawasaki Vulcan S *Verdict:* The Harley-Davidson X350 is an excellent choice for: - New riders seeking a stylish, easy-to-handle bike - Commuters wanting a reliable, fuel-efficient ride - Enthusiasts craving a retro-cool motorcycle However, experienced riders may find the power output lacking. *Recommendations:* - Consider upgrading to the X350's bigger sibling, the X500, for more power. - Invest in aftermarket suspension for improved comfort. - Explore Harley-Davidson's accessories for customization. *Specifications:* - Engine: 353cc parallel-twin - Power: 36hp @ 8,000rpm - Torque: 22lb-ft @ 5,000rpm - Transmission: 6-speed - Seat Height: 27.7 inches - Weight: 412 pounds - Fuel Capacity: 3.8 galon *Conclusion:* The Harley-Davidson X350 is a stylish, versatile motorcycle perfect for everyday riding. While not without its limitations, this bike offers an irresistible blend of classic charm and modern practicality. By: Kartikey Tiwari (Nov 13, 2024)
    Read Full Opinion

    Explore Other Options

    Cruiser Bikes
    Cruiser Bikes Under 3 Lakhs
    Upcoming Cruiser Bikes
    Cars & BikesNew BikesHarley-Davidson BikesHarley-Davidson X 350