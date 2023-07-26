NightsterPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Harley-Davidson Nightster Front Left View
View all Images

HARLEY-DAVIDSON Nightster

Launched in May 2023

₹13.39 - 14.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Nightster Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1200.0 cc

Nightster: 975.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 20.91 kmpl

Nightster: 19.6 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 87.68 ps

Nightster: 89.7 ps

Speed

Category Average: 177.0 kmph

Nightster: 180.0 kmph

About Harley-Davidson Nightster

Latest Update

  • After X440 Harley-Davidson Nightster 440 is in the works. Details here
  • ‘Remember when Harley-Davidson couldn’t sell bikes in India': What Donald Trump said of trade tariff

    • Latest Updates on Harley-Davidson Nightster

    Harley-Davidson Nightster Variants
    Harley-Davidson Nightster price starts at ₹ 13.39 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 14.09 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Harley-Davidson Nightster Read More
    2 Variants Available
    STD₹13.39 Lakhs*
    975 cc
    180 kmph
    Seat Type: Single
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Body Graphics
    Special₹14.09 Lakhs*
    975 cc
    180 kmph
    Seat Type: Single
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Body Graphics
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Harley-Davidson Nightster Images

    12 images
    Harley-Davidson Nightster Colours

    Harley-Davidson Nightster is available in the 4 Colours in India.

    Baja orange
    Billiard gray
    Red rock
    Vivid black

    Harley-Davidson Nightster Specifications and Features

    Max Power89.7 PS
    Body TypeCruiser Bikes
    Mileage19.6 kmpl
    Traction ControlYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine975 cc
    Max Speed180 kmph
    Harley-Davidson Nightster comparison with similar bikes

    Harley-Davidson Nightster
    Triumph Speed Twin 1200
    Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster
    Triumph Bonneville Bobber
    ₹13.39 Lakhs*
    ₹12.75 Lakhs*
    ₹12.05 Lakhs*
    ₹12.05 Lakhs*
    Power
    89.7 PS
    Power
    105 PS
    Power
    78 PS
    Power
    78 PS
    Torque
    95 Nm
    Torque
    112 Nm
    Torque
    106 Nm
    Torque
    106 Nm
    Engine
    975 cc
    Engine
    1200 cc
    Engine
    1200 cc
    Engine
    1200 cc
    Kerb Weight
    225 kg
    Kerb Weight
    216 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    251 kg
    Length
    2265 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    -
    Length
    2220 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Currently viewingNightster vs Speed Twin 1200Nightster vs Bonneville SpeedmasterNightster vs Bonneville Bobber
