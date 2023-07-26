Latest Updates on Harley-Davidson Nightster

The Harley-Davidson Nightster is a cruiser bike that brings a blend of classic design and modern engineering, creating an exciting ride for enthusiasts. Launched in 2022, the Harley-Davidson Nightster quickly garnered attention with its powerful Revolution Max 975T engine and stylish aesthetics. One of the key highlights of the Nightster is its aerodynamic build, designed more as a roadster than a full-fledged bobber. The motorcycle belongs to Harley-Davidson's Sportster range, serving as the entry-point to the iconic American brand. With features such as a four-inch analogue gauge paired with a multifunction LCD display and all-LED illumination, this motorcycle embraces a contemporary look while honouring the brand's legacy.

Harley-Davidson Nightster Price

The Harley-Davidson Nightster comes with a price tag that falls within the range of ₹13.39 lakh - ₹14.09 lakh. There are two variants available, with the standard model fetching ₹13,39,000 (ex-showroom). The Special variant with the headlight cowl and added amenities fetches an ex-showroom price tag of ₹14,09,000. With its competitive pricing, this motorcycle provides an intriguing option for buyers looking to experience the Harley-Davidson legacy without breaking the bank.

Harley-Davidson Nightster Launch Date

The Harley-Davidson Nightster was launched in India in August 2022 and was brought over as a completely built-up unit (CBU). At this point, Hero MotoCorp had started handling distribution, parts, and accessories for the Harley-Davidson brand in India. This roadster is positioned as the most accessible offering from the brand's Sportster range.

Harley-Davidson Nightster Variants

The Harley-Davidson Nightster offers two distinct variants to cater to different preferences:- STD Variant: Priced at ₹13,39,000, the STD version is designed for those who value classic Harley-Davidson features while enjoying modern enhancements. - Special Variant: For a slightly higher price of ₹14,09,000, the Special variant provides additional features and styling touches, making it an alluring choice for riders seeking exclusivity. Both variants showcase the same robust Revolution Max 975T engine while offering unique elements that appeal to diverse rider preferences.

Harley-Davidson Nightster Design

The Harley-Davidson Nightster brings chopped front and rear fenders, which contribute to its sporty look. The round headlamp adds a classic touch, while the solo bobber seat enhances its minimalist style. The beefy fuel tank, which cleverly acts as an airbox cover, is another remarkable element. The 12-litre fuel tank is ingeniously placed beneath the seat, allowing for a lower centre of gravity that enhances manoeuvrability. The seven-spoke black alloy wheels and the bold single-sided exhaust canister offer modern styling while maintaining the bike's traditional roots. Overall, the aesthetics of the Harley-Davidson Nightster perfectly encapsulate a blend of nostalgia and modern performance.

Harley-Davidson Nightster Features

Stepping into the cabin of the Harley-Davidson Nightster reveals a well-thought-out layout that emphasises both comfort and functionality. Despite being a roadster, the seat design caters to both short and long rides, providing ample back support. The instrument cluster features a four-inch analogue gauge, complemented by a multifunction LCD display, which provides critical information without overwhelming the rider. High-quality materials and attention to detail make the Nightster's cabin a rewarding experience for both driver and passenger.

Harley-Davidson Nightster Engine and Specifications

Powering the Harley-Davidson Nightster is the 975T unit from the Revolution Max family of engines. This unit brings a V-twin configuration and liquid-cooling. Mated to a six-speed gearbox, this 975 cc engine makes 89 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 95 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 rpm.

The Nightster is built around a steel trellis frame that uses the engine as the stressed member. The motorcycle is held up by 41 mm Showa telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are taken up by a 320 mm disc at the front and a 260 mm disc at the rear.

Harley-Davidson Nightster Fuel Efficiency

In terms of fuel efficiency, the Harley-Davidson Nightster performs admirably within its class. Manufacturer-stated figures indicate that riders can expect a reasonable fuel economy, with real-world data suggesting that riders may experience slightly varying results. Generally, these motorcycles yield competitive figures, ensuring that riding is pleasurable without excessive stops at the pump.

Safety Features

When it comes to safety, the Harley-Davidson Nightster is equipped with essential features to ensure a secure ride. The motorcycle incorporates Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) as a standard feature, significantly enhancing braking stability under varying conditions. Furthermore, the inclusion of a traction control system helps prevent unwanted wheel spin, making the bike safer for all types of riders.