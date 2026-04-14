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Mahindra BE 6
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Lightning
Price
Specs & Features
Range
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Alternatives
E-WENT
Lightning Orange And Grey Colour
₹94,100 - 1.14 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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EMIs starting from ₹1908
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Review & Win ₹2000
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Lightning Orange And Grey Colour
Orange and grey
Explore Color Options For Lightning Alternatives
TVS iQube
₹
1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
+6
Check Offers
iQube Colours
Bajaj Chetak
₹
96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
+12
Check Offers
Chetak Colours
Ampere Magnus Neo
₹
86,999 - 89,999
Check Offers
Magnus Neo Colours
Ather Energy 450S
₹
84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
Check Offers
450S Colours
Vida V2
₹
74,000 - 1.45 Lakhs
+1
Check Offers
V2 Colours
TVS Orbiter
₹
88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
+1
Check Offers
Orbiter Colours
E-Went Lightning Images
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Lightning Images
Popular E-Went Bikes
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E-Went Rabbitor
₹
82,350*
*Ex-showroom price
E-Went Marium
₹
85,400*
*Ex-showroom price
E-Went JV
₹
78,150*
*Ex-showroom price
E-Went Foxy
₹
94,150 - 99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
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E-Went Lightning Colours