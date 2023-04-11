Category Average: 69.0 kmph
Soul: 55.0 kmph
Category Average: 118.3 km
Soul: 120.0 km
Category Average: 4.84 hrs
Soul: 4.5 hrs
Category Average: 2.61 kwh
Soul: 2.2 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Battery Capacity
|2.2 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|Range
|120 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
EeVe Soul
₹1.22 Lakhs*
₹1.1 Lakhs*
₹1.17 Lakhs*
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
3 Hours
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours
Charging Time
3 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
5 Hours
Range
120 km
Range
130 km
Range
107 km
Range
120 km
Range
136 km
Range
130 km
Motor Power
1.2 kW
Motor Power
4000 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
3200 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
1500 W
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Popular EeVe Bikes
