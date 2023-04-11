HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
EeVe Soul Front View
View all Images

EEVE Soul

₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Soul Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 69.0 kmph

Soul: 55.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 118.3 km

Soul: 120.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.84 hrs

Soul: 4.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 2.61 kwh

Soul: 2.2 kwh

About EeVe Soul

EeVe Soul
Ampere Nexus
Seat View
Headlight View
EeVe Soul Variants
EeVe Soul price starts at ₹ 1.2 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
STD₹1.2 Lakhs*
55 kmph
120 km
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Single
Geo Fencing
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
Battery Capacity: 2.2 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Body Graphics
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

EeVe Soul Images

9 images
EeVe Soul Colours

EeVe Soul is available in the 2 Colours in India.

White
Silver and black

EeVe Soul Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity2.2 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
Range120 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4-5 Hours
EeVe Soul comparison with similar bikes

EeVe Soul
Gravton Motors Quanta
Ampere Primus
Benling India Aura
Ampere Nexus
Joy e-bike Mihos
₹1.2 Lakhs*
₹1.2 Lakhs*
₹1.2 Lakhs*
₹1.22 Lakhs*
₹1.1 Lakhs*
₹1.17 Lakhs*
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
3 Hours
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours
Charging Time
3 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
5 Hours
Range
120 km
Range
130 km
Range
107 km
Range
120 km
Range
136 km
Range
130 km
Motor Power
1.2 kW
Motor Power
4000 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
3200 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
1500 W
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular EeVe Bikes

EeVe Soul EMI

STD
55 kmph | 120 km
₹ 1.2 Lakhs*
STD
55 kmph | 120 km
₹1.2 Lakhs*
EMI ₹1939.13/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
