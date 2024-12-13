Diavel V4PriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsEMINews
Ducati Diavel V4 Front Right View
View all Images

DUCATI Diavel V4

Launched in Aug 2023

4.8
₹27.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Diavel V4 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1099.0 cc

Diavel V4: 1158.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 15.42 kmpl

Diavel V4: 18.2 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 189.36 ps

Diavel V4: 170.33 ps

Speed

Category Average: 294.0 kmph

Diavel V4: 299.0 kmph

Ducati Diavel V4 Latest Update

Latest News:

Ducati Diavel V4 gets a refresh with a new Black Roadster livery. Feast your eyes with the bolder look
Ducati Diavel V4 ride review: More than just looks

Ducati Diavel V4 Price:

Ducati Diavel V4 is priced at Rs. 27.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Ducati Diavel V4?

The Ducati Diavel V4 is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Ducati Diavel V4 colour options?

Ducati Diavel V4 comes in two colour options: Black, Red.

Ducati Diavel V4 Variants
Ducati Diavel V4 price starts at ₹ 27.21 Lakhs
1 Variant Available
Diavel V4 STD₹27.21 Lakhs*
1158 cc
299 Kmph
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Split
Low Battery Indicator
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Ducati Diavel V4 Expert Review

By: Paarth Khatri
4.8 out of 5

Pros

PerformanceRoad presence Easy to manage

Cons

Price

Riding your first Ducati is a special occasion, it is even more special when it is equipped with the V4 Granturismo engine. But what adds icing to the cake is that the motorcycle itself is a Diavel which we think is one of the best-looking motorcycles. As you swing your leg over the Italian-designed bike, anticipation builds. You are a bit nervous because you know how powerful the machine is. The Ducati's distinctive roar echoes through your mind, and you can't help but feel a rush of adrenaline but you need to understand not to take this motorcycle lightly.

Ducati Diavel V4 Images

13 images
Ducati Diavel V4 Colours

Ducati Diavel V4 is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Black
Red

Ducati Diavel V4 Specifications and Features

Max Power170.33 PS
Body TypeSuper Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Max Torque126 Nm
Mileage18.2 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine1158 cc
Max Speed299 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
Ducati Diavel V4 comparison with similar bikes

Ducati Diavel V4
BMW S 1000 RR
KTM 1390 Super Duke R
Ducati Panigale V2
Ducati Streetfighter V4
Kawasaki Z H2
Indian FTR
₹25.91 Lakhs*
₹21.1 Lakhs*
₹22.96 Lakhs*
₹20.98 Lakhs*
₹24.62 Lakhs*
₹23.48 Lakhs*
₹19.38 Lakhs*
Power
170.33 PS
Power
206.66 PS
Power
190.34 PS
Power
157.15 PS
Power
208 PS
Power
200 PS
Power
167.23 PS
Torque
126 Nm
Torque
113 Nm
Torque
145 Nm
Torque
104 Nm
Torque
123 Nm
Torque
137 Nm
Torque
120 Nm
Engine
1158 cc
Engine
999 cc
Engine
1350 cc
Engine
955 cc
Engine
1103 cc
Engine
998 cc
Engine
1203 cc
Kerb Weight
236 kg
Kerb Weight
197 kg
Kerb Weight
200 kg
Kerb Weight
197 kg
Kerb Weight
199 kg
Kerb Weight
240 kg
Kerb Weight
232 kg
Length
-
Length
2073 mm
Length
-
Length
2090 mm
Length
-
Length
2085 mm
Length
2223 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke Wheel
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Ducati Bikes

View all Ducati Bikes

Ducati Diavel V4 EMI

Select Variant:
STD
170.33 PS @ 10750 rpm | 299 Kmph | 312 Km
₹ 25.91 Lakhs*
Select Variant
STD
170.33 PS @ 10750 rpm | 299 Kmph | 312 Km
₹25.91 Lakhs*
EMI ₹44899.57/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
