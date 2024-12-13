Ducati Diavel V4

One thing that you would recognize without even starting the engine is the sheer amount of attention that the Diavel gets. People would click pictures, they would follow you, they would stop and then ask you about the motorcycle. And it all makes sense, the Diavel does not look like your traditional motorcycle. It looks like something that is out of this world, the low-slung LED headlamp with intricate details and a projector setup. There are scoops right along the headlamp that help in channelling the airflow. The rider can hold on to that muscular fuel tank and the seat itself is quite comfortable. Ducati has given special attention to the hidden pillion-foot pegs and grabs rails. To access them, one needs to open the rear seat, pull the lever and grab the rails. If you do not want to carry a pillion then Ducati will sell a rear cowl.