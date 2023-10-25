HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ElectroPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsEMINews
Birla Electro Left View
View all Images

BIRLA Electro

Launched in Oct 2022

Review & Win ₹2000
₹76,109 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Variants
Check Offers

Electro Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 59.45 kmph

Electro: 60.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 103.9 km

Electro: 110.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.29 hrs

Electro: 4.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 2.06 kwh

Electro: 1.56 kwh

View all Electro Specs and Features

About Birla Electro

Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Electro.
VS
Birla Electro
Jitendra Primo
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Tap here to expand
Birla Electro Variants
Birla Electro price starts at ₹ 76,109 and goes up to ₹ 1.1 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Birla Electro comes ...Read More
6 Variants Available
Lead Acid₹76,109*
55 kmph
110 km
Seat Type: Single
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.56 kWh
View More
Check Offers
Lithium Ion-15 Ah₹77,403*
55 kmph
110 km
Seat Type: Single
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.56 kWh
View More
Check Offers
Lithium Ion-20 Ah₹88,959*
55 kmph
110 km
Seat Type: Single
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.56 kWh
View More
Check Offers
Lithium Ion-25 Ah₹95,447*
55 kmph
110 km
Seat Type: Single
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.56 kWh
View More
Check Offers
Lithium Ion-30 Ah₹1.02 Lakhs*
55 kmph
110 km
Seat Type: Single
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.56 kWh
View More
Check Offers
Lithium Ion-35 Ah₹1.1 Lakhs*
55 kmph
110 km
Seat Type: Single
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.56 kWh
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Birla Electro Pros & Cons

Pros

Cons

Birla Electro Images

10 images
View All Electro Images

Birla Electro Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.56 kWh
Charging PointYes
Range110 km
Charging Time4-5 Hours
View all Electro specs and features

Birla Electro comparison with similar bikes

Birla Electro
Jitendra Primo
Komaki LY
Ola Electric S1 X
Okinawa Ridge
Hero Electric Optima
Tunwal Storm ZX
Birla Ambition
Okaya EV Faast F2B
Okaya EV Faast F2T
₹76,109*
Check Offers
₹79,999*
Check Offers
₹78,000*
Check Offers
₹69,999*
Check Offers
₹70,096*
Check Offers
₹83,300*
Check Offers
₹90,000*
Check Offers
₹73,817*
Check Offers
₹94,998*
Check Offers
₹94,998*
Check Offers
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
6 Hours 50 Minutes
Charging Time
5-6 Hours
Charging Time
6 Hours 50 Minutes
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Range
110 km
Range
137 km
Range
160-200 km
Range
193 km
Range
84 km
Range
135 km
Range
70-75 km
Range
110 km
Range
80 Km
Range
80-85 Km
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
1 kW
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
2700 W
Motor Power
800 W
Motor Power
1.2 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
2500 W
Motor Power
1200 W
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy Wheel
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Currently viewingElectro vs PrimoElectro vs LYElectro vs S1 XElectro vs RidgeElectro vs OptimaElectro vs Storm ZXElectro vs AmbitionElectro vs Faast F2BElectro vs Faast F2T
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Birla Bikes

View all Birla Bikes

Birla Electro EMI

Select Variant:
Lead Acid
55-60 kmph | 110 km
₹ 76,109*
Select Variant
Lead Acid
55-60 kmph | 110 km
₹76,109*
Lithium Ion-15 Ah
55-60 kmph | 110 km
₹77,403*
Lithium Ion-20 Ah
55-60 kmph | 110 km
₹88,959*
Lithium Ion-25 Ah
55-60 kmph | 110 km
₹95,447*
Lithium Ion-30 Ah
55-60 kmph | 110 km
₹1.02 Lakhs*
Lithium Ion-35 Ah
55-60 kmph | 110 km
₹1.1 Lakhs*
EMI ₹1243.92/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Scooterss
Scooters Under 80000
Cars & BikesNew BikesBirla BikesBirla Electro