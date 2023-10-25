Birla Electro price starts at ₹ 76,109 and goes up to ₹ 1.1 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Birla Electro comes

Birla Electro price starts at ₹ 76,109 and goes up to ₹ 1.1 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Birla Electro comes in 6 variants. Birla Electro's top variant is Lithium Ion-35 Ah.