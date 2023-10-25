Launched in Oct 2022
Category Average: 59.45 kmph
Electro: 60.0 kmph
Category Average: 103.9 km
Electro: 110.0 km
Category Average: 4.29 hrs
Electro: 4.5 hrs
Category Average: 2.06 kwh
Electro: 1.56 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Range
|110 km
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
Birla Electro
₹76,109*
₹79,999*
₹78,000*
₹69,999*
₹70,096*
₹83,300*
₹90,000*
₹73,817*
₹94,998*
₹94,998*
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
6 Hours 50 Minutes
Charging Time
5-6 Hours
Charging Time
6 Hours 50 Minutes
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Range
110 km
Range
137 km
Range
160-200 km
Range
193 km
Range
84 km
Range
135 km
Range
70-75 km
Range
110 km
Range
80 Km
Range
80-85 Km
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
1 kW
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
2700 W
Motor Power
800 W
Motor Power
1.2 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
2500 W
Motor Power
1200 W
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy Wheel
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Popular Birla Bikes
